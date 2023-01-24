UK minister admits missing 200 children seeking asylum | immigration and asylum





A minister admitted that 200 asylum-seeking children were missing from a hotel run by the Interior Ministry.

That includes one girl and at least 13 children under the age of 16, Home Secretary Simon Murray said before the Senate on Monday.

The disclosure comes after The Observer reported that a whistleblower at the Home Office Hotel in Brighton claimed that some children were abducted from the street outside the facility and tied to cars.

The department has been warned by police that vulnerable residents of hotel asylum-seeking children who have recently arrived in the UK will be targeted by criminal networks aboard small boats without parents or guardians.

When asked by Liberal Democrat colleague Paul Scriven, Lord Murray released figures collected from July 2021. The Home Office has no authority to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in this hotel and some of them are lost. Many of them who disappeared are subsequently tracked down.

UK minister admits missing 200 children seeking asylum in video

He said 88% of the 176 of the 200 children are from Albania and he hopes the government will phase out the use of hotels for children as soon as possible.

There are six home office hotels for children of unaccompanied asylum seekers, including one in Brighton.

NGOs have repeatedly raised concerns about children going missing from their homes and offered to help the Ministry of the Interior keep children safe, but the government rejected these offers.

Philip Ischola, CEO of Love146, an anti-trafficking group for children, said Home Affairs has been warning about the dangers of leaving unaccompanied children in hotels since it began accepting unaccompanied children in hotels. said he refused. A hotel in Brighton.

This was more than a year ago and it was clear there were serious concerns about the safety of young people in this hotel. Since then, the Interior Department has received repeated warnings about children going missing and potentially trafficking and exploitation, but these concerns have been ignored, he said.

Brighton and Hove Labor MP Bella Sankey said: These children must be found. We also need a full-scale investigation to fully establish the political and institutional responsibility for this abominable crime.

Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council, urged local authorities to set up mechanisms to care for children.

Sussex police said they arrested two men on human trafficking charges after they observed children staying in a hotel getting into a car. A spokesperson said they were not charged with kidnapping.

137 unaccompanied children have been reported missing since the Home Office began housing asylum seekers in hotels in Brighton and Hove in July 2021, a police spokesman said. Of these, 60 have been found and 76 are under investigation. One was moved to a neighboring power believed to be the Met.

In October, immigration watchdogs discovered that hotels used to house unaccompanied children were using staff who had not been checked by the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) in accordance with government regulations. While the young refugees stayed in the building, staff had access to the master key.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to a report by independent border and immigration chief inspector David Neal, inspectors inspected four hotels designated to accommodate young people. Two of them were found to have personnel not authorized by DBS residing on site.

Labor MPs and MPs from Brighton and Hove have accused the Greens and Home Office of refusing to take responsibility for unaccompanied child asylum seekers.

In a further development, Rachel de Souza, Director of Children’s Affairs, wrote to Suella Braverman, Home Secretary, asking her to confirm that all protocols regarding missing children were being followed, including notifying authorities of serious incidents.

She said she was deeply concerned about the dangers faced by unaccompanied asylum-seeking children housed in hotels from people determined to exploit them. We must treat them like vulnerable children and properly support them from the moment they set foot on our shores.

I sought assurances that appropriate care and advocacy would be provided to these young people from the moment of arrival, including a visit to this hotel and accommodation in Kent to understand the children’s experiences. We cannot expect that children facing the worst traumas will be left to care for themselves as independent beings. They must be looked after and protected by the state from day one until they reach the age of 18.

An Interior Ministry official said it was not true that unaccompanied children were abducted from hotels.

But one whistleblower claimed to have seen children virtually trafficked in another Home Office-operated hotel in Hyde, Kent, and estimated that 10% of young people disappeared each week.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson said: Strong safeguards are in place to ensure that all children and minors in care are as safe and supported as possible when seeking emergency placement with local authorities.

If a child goes missing, the local authorities are working closely with the police and other organizations to find out the whereabouts urgently. In October, ICIBI found that young people in accommodation unanimously reported feeling safe, happy and respected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/23/uk-minister-admits-200-asylum-seeking-children-missing-home-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos