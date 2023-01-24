The Last Of Us Episode 2 Soars 22% From Its HBO Debut – Deadline





The Last of Us is gaining traction. In its second week, the series jumped 22% from its debut, drawing 5.7 million viewers on Sunday night.

That’s about a million more than the audience that tuned in to the first episode last week, and it’s the strongest Week 2 viewership growth for an HBO Original drama series in network history. .

Since its debut, the premiere episode has now reached nearly four times its premiere-night audience, currently watching around 18 million viewers.

The video game adaptation had already set a record on its first night. The 4.7 million viewership marked HBO’s biggest post-House of the Dragon debut since Boardwalk Empire launched in 2010.

The Game of Thrones spin-off made history last year by premiering with 9.986 million viewers on linear and HBO Max — the biggest audience for any new original series in pay-cable history.

Early numbers for The Last of Us were nearly double the season two premiere night for Euphoria, which recorded 2.4 million last January. With the second episode, the second season of Euphoria has grown to 2.6 million viewers, which now puts The Last of Us at well over double the day’s viewership. Euphoria averaged 19.5 million viewers per episode in the US – which The Last Of Us seems to be approaching on a delayed basis.

HBO said Sunday night viewership typically accounts for 20% to 40% of the show’s total gross viewership per episode.

The Last of Us, based on the PlayStation game, is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to rescue 14-year-old Ellie from an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job quickly becomes a brutal journey as they both have to cross the United States and depend on each other for their survival.

It stars Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman as well as Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

