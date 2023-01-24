Herculaneum fresco among the looted relics returned to Italy by the United States | Italy





Italian art investigators have exposed a fresco that survived the destruction of the ancient Roman seaside town of Herculaneum during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius AD to be looted from its ruins and smuggled to the United States, among 60 relics returned to original soil.

The total value of the works, some of which date back to the first century BC, looted in Italy over the past five decades and ultimately traced to the United States, is estimated at more than $20 million ($16 million). The relics, which were displayed at a news conference in Rome on Monday, include an Etruscan terracotta kylix, bronze busts, ancient vases and kitchen utensils.

These are works looted in our country, and unfortunately this continues to happen by unscrupulous traffickers, and which end up in the hands of international brokers before being sold, said Vincenzo Molinese, the police chief of the art in Italy. For us Italians, the value of these works of art, which is the value of our historical and cultural identity, is incalculable.

The 60 artifacts are among more than 250 that were returned to Italy from the United States last year. New York prosecutors seized the items from private collections, auction houses or museums, although for the latest returns they did not specify precise locations due to continued investigations into d other stolen works.

Earlier relics returned to Italy have been found in museums such as the Metropolitan in New York and the Getty in Los Angeles, which last year returned a group of life-size terracotta statues known as Orpheus and mermaids.

A white marble head of Roman Emperor Settimio Severo that was stolen in 1984 from a museum in Italy’s southern region of Campania was found in June 2020 as it was about to be put on auction at Christies in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said his team carried out 75 raids involving the discovery of 500 priceless Italian antiquities. And we were able to do that without having to rely on treaties or memorandums of understanding, he said.

Italy first demanded the return of the Herculaneum fresco, which depicts a child Hercules strangling a serpent, from the United States in 1997. The fresco was allegedly stolen by tombaroli, or grave robbers, who for decades years have made a fortune. digging their way into Italian archaeological sites and stealing relics to resell to art traffickers around the world.

Bogdanos said his team managed to seize and repatriate the mural within months.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said: “This is a great success against illicit trafficking. What we present today is the result of international cooperation, but there is still much to do on this front.

Some of the artifacts returned so far from the United States have been displayed at Rome’s Museum of Survival Art, which opened last summer in a space among the ruins of the ancient Baths of Diocletian. The museum’s goal is to temporarily display the works of art before returning them to where they were stolen.

When it comes to art, Italy is one of the most looted countries in the world. Bogdanos promised that his team would redouble their efforts to recover more stolen artwork.

He said: There are so many more looted antiquities in the world, so many more looters, smugglers and criminals that need to be stopped, and it is our sworn duty to do so, because as we sit here right now, enjoying this moment, somewhere in Italy, something is being stolen.

