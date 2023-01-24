Lammy said Labor would reconnect a tarnished Britain with its European allies. labor





Labor will work closely with Europe across security, trade and foreign policy, key to its plan to reconnect a tarnished Britain with its closest allies, said Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy in a groundbreaking speech designed to mark the diplomatic achievement. will say in The mission of the future Labor government.

Addressing Chatham House, a think-tank, on Tuesday, he will say that the Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office has not been given clear goals post-Brexit. Ideological leadership and reckless choices have left Britain increasingly cut off from its closest allies, economic crises and international prestige.

His goal in office, he will say, is to create a reconnected UK for domestic security and prosperity. Lammy will propose an intensive regular bilateral meeting between the UK and the EU and a renewed focus on negotiating a defense and security agreement with the bloc. Regular summits, he said, will enable a structured dialogue to address Europe’s shared threats in areas such as cybersecurity, energy security and organized crime.

The bilateral summit will add to the European Political Community initiative to unite a wide range of non-EU countries, with Brussels first held last October.

He will suggest that the scheduled review of the trade and cooperation agreement with the EU in 2025 will provide an opportunity to address many of the difficulties of the current mutual recognition agreement, reducing friction and increasing awareness for food, agricultural, medical and veterinary products. . .

He also promised to unblock participation in the Horizon initiative and improve connections between UK and European students and universities. But he will stress that Labor has no intention of returning to the EU single market or customs union, which Labor saw as an issue that was irreversibly resolved in the 2016 referendum.

Labor expects negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be concluded by the next election. Although there are indications that the Democratic Unionist Party and the conservative European Study Group have formed a new alliance in an effort to prevent Rishi Sunak from authorizing the next election. The European Court of Justice plays an important judicial role in enforcing renegotiated agreements.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the protocol dispute the Achilles’ heel of Britain’s European relations.

Some EU experts believe Labor is underestimating the difficulties it will face in forging new ties with Europe or Brussels’ determination to protect the integrity of the single market. However, Lammy has invested heavily in building personal relationships in Germany and France.

More broadly, Lammy would argue that relations with Europe are just one sign of Britain’s disconnected leadership, poor choices and institutional dysfunction from the allies and partners it needs in a time of unprecedented geopolitical competition. As for China, he will call for greater coherence in Britain’s approach.

He believes the Boris Johnson-designed merger was an error that destroyed Britain’s reputation as the original superpower, but he won’t promise to rebuild a completely separate international development agency. Nor will he set a date for Labor to deliver on its promise to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid. The Conservatives lowered their target to 0.5 per cent.

Labor is watching to see if current development secretary Andrew Mitchell will achieve his ambition of creating a development policy hub at the heart of the Foreign Office.

In another move, Lammy will support a proposal by US Senators and the Atlantic Council think tank that the US, UK and EU join forces to create a Transatlantic Anti-Corruption Commission.

He will also present a strategy for global supply chains in the first parliamentary session and commit to forming a clean power alliance, which he describes as developed and developing countries opposing OPEC, which commits to 100% clean energy by 2030.

