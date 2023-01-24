Every Type Of Infected Zombie, Explained





We’re not even a full month into 2023 yet and HBO is already here with what is sure to be one of the best TV series of the year.

The network’s latest hit, The Last of Us, based on the 2013 Sony action-adventure/horror video game of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Two decades after the planet was ravaged by a global pandemic (oof) involving a fungal infection called Cordyceps, a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with ferrying teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States. Ellie is seemingly immune to the infection, giving her humanity the best chance to develop a vaccine and end this nightmare.

FYI, if Pedro and Bella sound familiar to you, it’s because they were both in another HBO series, Game of Thrones, playing Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont respectively.

Like the video game, the television show adaptation features six different stages infected with the fungus. However, as Gaming Intel points out, only four of the six types have appeared in the series so far, with the other two potentially appearing in Season 2.

Runners

Once a person is first infected, usually within two days of coming into contact with the disease, they transform into a runner, a zombie that can move quickly. Although their speed is impressive, Runners are the weakest of the infected forms. They are also the most human.

Stalkers

An infected person goes from a runner to a stalker after anywhere between two weeks and a year. Stalkers are just as fast as runners, but they can also attach themselves to walls to allow the fungus to fester until an unsuspecting victim gets past them. Once this happens, a Stalker breaks free from the wall and lunges at its prey.

Clickers

The third stage of infection takes at least a year to manifest. Once the Stalkers transformed into Clickers, the infected became blind and must use echolocation to find prey. (Echolocation is something creatures such as bats do to find food. Some humans “can also echolocate by clicking their tongues,” according to National Geographic.) Although vision loss is a downside at this point, the clickers gain more strength due to prolonged exposure. to infection. Plus, the clickers are super smart.

Bloating

The fourth stage takes several years to reach, making them rare to encounter. The bloating is incredibly strong, thanks to the thick layers of fungus acting as a sort of bulletproof vest, but it moves slowly. Like Clickers, Bloaters also use echolocation, but their ability isn’t as effective due to all the layers on their faces.

Shamblers

This alternate fourth stage did not appear in the original video game, but debuted in the 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Shamblers have been infected for years and thrive in water. According to Dexerto, the Shamblers have a perk that they use if they die. “After being defeated, a Shambler will explode and release a final blast of fungal toxin into the air, so even after the battle is over, people need to be quick on their feet.”

rat king

Arguably the scariest and most dangerous type of infected, Rat Kings are a combination of Stalkers, Clickers, and Bloaters. The Rat Kings would take 25 years to develop and are the strongest type. Like Shamblers, Rat Kings did not appear in the OG game, but debuted in The Last of Us Part II.

Stacey Grant is an editor at Seventeen and runs the brand’s Snapchat Discover channel. She also covers nostalgia-focused entertainment topics, such as classic Disney Channel and Nickelodeon content from the 90s and 2000s.

