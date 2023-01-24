UK public sector borrowing more than doubled in December.





Public sector borrowing in the UK more than doubled last month to a record high in December, fueled by higher debt interest payments and government action to help households and businesses with soaring energy prices.

Public sector net borrowing hit 27.4 billion last month, up from a revised 10.7 billion for the same month in 2021, the highest December borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday.

ONS said public borrowing had risen significantly, driven by sharp increases in spending on energy assistance schemes and rising debt interest.

Ruth Gregory, UK’s chief economist at Capital Economics, said December’s public finances figures provided more evidence that the government’s fiscal position was rapidly deteriorating.

She said this would embolden Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to take tight control of public finances in his March 15 budget proposal and could mean he waits closer to the next general election, perhaps in 2024, before announcing important tax cuts. added that there is.

Public sector borrowing figures were well above the $17.7 billion forecast by economists polled by Reuters and well above the $17.6 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s fiscal watchdog, in November.

However, ONS noted that borrowing exceeded official forecasts because OBR made assumptions about the impact of changes in student loan terms that ONS had not yet factored into its data.

The interest rate on government bonds last month was 17.3 billion won, about three times the same month in 2021 and the highest in December since monthly records began in April 1997.

Government debt service costs have risen sharply since mid-2021, primarily driven by rising inflation, while interest payable on index-linked gilts has risen in line with the retail price index.

Spending has increased on government policies to help households and businesses cope with higher energy prices, including the Energy Rate Assistance Scheme. Government spending in December was 91.2 billion, up from 71.8 billion in the same month in 2021.

Today we help millions of families with living expenses, but we need to make sure our debt levels are fair for future generations, Hunt said.

The increase in public spending was not compensated by public revenue, which only increased by 3.9 billion over the same period. This increase is mainly due to tax revenues on employment, which reflects the continued strength of the labor market.

Public sector debt through December of the fiscal year was KRW 128.1 billion, an increase of KRW 5.1 billion from the same period last year. The figure was 2.7 billion less than OBR had predicted, aided by downward revisions over the past few months.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said borrowing over the next few months would benefit from lower wholesale petrol prices and lower interest rate expectations, which could affect debt service payments. said it would

The recent drop in wholesale natural gas prices will cover only a fraction of the $13 billion the government assumed in November due to energy price guarantees, Tombs said.

At the end of December, public sector debt or debt accumulated over time was 99.5% of gross domestic product, the highest level since the early 1960s.

