US FDA proposes switching to annual COVID vaccine injections





Jan 23 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed a dose of the latest annually updated COVID-19 for healthy adults, similar to the flu vaccination campaign, as it aims to simplify the country’s COVID vaccination strategy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also asked its panel of external advisors to consider using two COVID vaccine shots per year for certain young children, older adults, and people with compromised immunity. The regulator proposed the need for systematic selection of variants to update the vaccine, similar to how flu vaccine strains are changed every year, in briefing papers ahead of a meeting of its panel on Thursday. .

The FDA hopes that annual vaccination schedules can contribute to less complicated vaccine deployment and fewer vaccine administration errors, leading to improved vaccination coverage rates. The agency’s proposal was on track, after announcing plans to update last month.

A nurse fills syringes with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines for immunocompromised residents over 50 who are eligible to receive their second booster shot in Waterford, Michigan, United States, on 8 April 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

The Biden administration has also planned a vaccine booster campaign each fall.

Currently, most people in the United States must first receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine spaced at least three to four weeks apart, depending on the vaccine, followed by a booster dose a few months later.

Pfizer’s primary vaccine doses for children and people involve three injections, with the third being a bivalent injection given about two months later.

If the panel votes in favor of the proposal, bivalent vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), which target both Omicron and the original variants, would be used for all doses of COVID vaccine, and not just as boosters.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bangalore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli

