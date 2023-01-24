US offers COVID shots once a year for most Americans





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a streamlined approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get vaccinated once a year to protect against the mutant virus.

This means that Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they have received or how many months have passed since their last recall.

The proposal comes as boosters have become a tough sell. While more than 80% of the American population received at least one dose of the vaccine, only 16% of those eligible received the last authorized boosters in August.

The FDA will ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to weigh in at a meeting on Thursday. The agency should consider their advice when determining future vaccine requirements for manufacturers.

In documents posted online, FDA scientists say many Americans now have sufficient pre-existing immunity to the coronavirus due to vaccination, infection, or a combination of both. That basic protection should be enough to switch to an annual booster against the latest circulating strains and make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot, the agency says.

For adults with weakened immune systems and very young children, a two-dose combination may be needed for protection. FDA scientists and vaccine companies would study vaccination, infection rates and other data to decide who should get a single shot versus a two-dose series.

The FDA will also ask its panel to vote on whether all vaccines must target the same strains. This step would be necessary to make the injections interchangeable, removing the current complex system of primary and booster vaccinations.

The first shots from Pfizer and Moderna called the main series target the strain of the virus that first emerged in 2020 and quickly swept the world. Updated boosters released last fall were also changed to target omicron parents who had been dominant.

Under the FDA’s proposal, the agency, independent experts and manufacturers would decide which strains to target in early summer each year, leaving several months to produce and launch updated plans before the fall. This is much the same approach that has long been used to select strains for the annual flu vaccine.

Ultimately, FDA officials say moving to an annual schedule would make it easier to promote future vaccination campaigns, which could ultimately increase vaccination rates nationwide.

The original two-dose COVID injections provided strong protection against severe illness and death, regardless of variant, but protection against mild infections wanes. Experts continue to question whether the latest round of recalls has significantly improved protection, especially for younger, healthy Americans.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/cdd627b7daee5c2f7ebc984a3d9357db The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos