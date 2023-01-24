UK Weather: Heathrow Flights Canceled Due to Freezing Fog Due to Trip Suspension | england weather





Dozens of flights from Britain’s biggest airport have been canceled as frozen fog disrupted transport networks. Forecasters have warned much of south-east England will be hit by travel delays as the cold weather continues.

The Bureau of Meteorology said areas stretching from London almost to the Humber were at risk and had issued the least severe yellow alert. Most of East Anglia and parts of southeast England, including their home counties, and much of the East Midlands are likely to be affected, they said.

Northern Scotland, however, avoided sub-zero temperatures Sunday night. In a reversal of traditional weather patterns, temperatures reached 10.1C in Kinlochewe in the Highlands, while dropping to -9.5C in Santon Downham in Suffolk.

Heathrow recorded the coldest night since December 2010 and the coldest January night since 1987, with temperatures dropping to -8.4C.

British Airways said the frozen fog meant fewer planes could land and depart. A spokesperson said: As with other airlines, our schedule was affected by the persistent freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.

We have apologized to our customers whose flights were affected and are doing our best to have their flights available as soon as possible. Please check ba.com for up-to-date flight information.

The BBC reported that British Airways had canceled around 80 flights.

“Poor visibility is expected this morning from the airport and from the southeast,” said Heathrow. We want to reassure passengers that we are working closely together.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information.

The spokesperson added that by late morning the fog had mostly cleared and the airport was operating normally.

The Met Office tweeted: What a contrast this morning. If you go out the door across the northwest of England, you can dump your gloves through an ice scraper in the southeast.

Monday said it was starting to clear and cool with some freezing fog in the east and southeast of England. It will be cloudy throughout the country, and light rain will fall in the northern and western regions of the country.

Temperatures in London are not expected to rise below freezing until noon and temperatures are expected to not exceed 4 degrees Celsius until mid-afternoon.

Sunday saw mixed weather conditions across the UK, with milder air moving into northern and western regions while southern and eastern regions remained cold.

Temperatures reached 10.9C in Achnagart in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday. However, it was also the wettest place in the country with 15mm of precipitation.

At Benson, Oxfordshire, temperatures dropped to -9.7C, while Weybourne, Norfolk, was the sunniest place in England with 7.4 hours of clear skies.

On Sunday night, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service urged motorists to exercise extreme caution as icing conditions were likely to continue for several days.

The London Fire Brigade is telling people to be careful when using campfires to keep warm. Don’t risk using burnt wood. In addition to being able to produce toxic smoke, they are more likely to spit out embers when burning, which can set nearby objects on fire.

