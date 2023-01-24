The Last of Us Episode 2 confirms a major fan theory





Warning: This story contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.

After The Last of Us premiered on HBO last week, fans formed a theory about the beginning of the global spread of cordyceps infection. Thanks to some of the events of last night’s second episode, it seems the popular theory has been confirmed.

In Episode 1, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Joel, Sarah, and Tommy managed to narrowly avoid eating products containing flour. For example, Sarah doesn’t make Joel pancakes for his birthday breakfast, the characters refuse an offer of cookies from the neighbors, Sarah doesn’t eat the cookies she makes at the neighbor’s house, and Joel forgets to buy a birthday cake after a long day at work.

The Last of Us Episode 2: Comparing TV Shows and Games

This led to a popular Reddit post that suggested the initial cordyceps outbreak was spread through contaminated flour. Episode 2 kicks off with a long scene set in 2003 Jakarta, just at the start of the pandemic. The modern scene focuses on a professor of mycology who sees the beginning of the cordyceps infection up close. She eventually learns that the strange happenings began at a nearby flour mill, essentially confirming the fan theory. Nice job, internet sleuths.

And if there was any doubt about that explanation, HBO creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed it in an interview with Variety.

“When she talks about where these people were working and what was going on in this factory, yeah, it’s pretty clear, that’s what’s going on,” Mazin said. “We liked the idea of ​​this science, and we’re trying the best we can to make sure our research is all connected. [The mycologist] asks where it happened, and the guy says a flour mill on the west side of town. We are absolutely talking about the biggest flour mill in the world in Jakarta, so it’s a good theory and I think people should keep running with it.”

This marks a subtle change from the games, which had the virus from infected cultures in South America (although this was never openly stated).

For more, check out our full The Last of Us Episode 2 review, the series’ introduction to its scariest monster, and why the video game adaptation’s curse is a myth.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN covering video game and entertainment news. He has over six years of gaming industry experience with signings at IGN, Nintendo Wire, Switch Player Magazine, and Lifewire. Find him on Twitter @LoganJPlant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/the-last-of-us-episode-2-confirms-a-major-fan-theory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos