UK proposes carbon border tax as part of steel industry support package





Britain will propose a carbon border tax on imported steel as part of a £600 million support package to help Britain’s two biggest steelmakers invest in greener technology and avoid the loss of thousands of jobs.

Minister Jeremy Hunt to discuss how British Steel and Tata Steel UK can compete with competitors based in locations with lower environmental standards or lower operating costs. agreed to.

One option is to introduce a carbon demarcation mechanism similar to the one agreed by the European Union last year, which would force importers to cover the cost of carbon emissions from foreign steel, two people familiar with the situation said.

The government has previously signaled that it is negotiating the introduction of such a mechanism, but has not specifically linked it to taxpayer support for the industry.

Hunt also agreed to provide tailored assistance to the steel industry on electricity rates beyond what the Treasury Department announced for the industry earlier this month, the same people confirmed. The support includes compensation for a number of existing levies that help UK steelmakers close the electricity price gap they face with their European competitors.

Ministers hope the package will be enough to encourage the two companies that jointly operate the UK’s remaining four furnaces to invest in less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces. This allows the UK to recycle the large amount of scrap metal it produces and get its electricity from renewable sources.

More than 4,000 jobs are at risk at the Tata Steels Port Talbot site in Wales and another 4,000 jobs at British Steel. Most are at a site in Scunthorpe, with thousands more at risk in the supply chain.

Jingye, the Chinese owner of British Steel, has warned that if it does not receive government aid, it will have to shut down one of its two furnaces and import steel from China to be machined in its British factories.

But industry insiders warned on Monday that the $600 million in aid was less than expected. According to an official familiar with the situation, the two companies together requested a whopping $2 billion in government subsidies. Analysts have estimated that it could cost between $2 billion and $3 billion to decarbonize Port Talbot alone.

Alun Davies, National Director of the Community Steelworkers Union, said the reported $600 million proposal is a step in the right direction and urged governments and employers to agree on a package that will protect our vital industry.

suggestion

The steel sector is the UK’s largest source of industrial carbon dioxide emissions, and the government’s independent advisory group, the Climate Change Council, has said that carbon emissions must be close to zero by 2035 if the government is to deliver on its promise to reach net zero. by 2050.

The business unit declined to comment on details of the support package, but the government recognizes the vital role steel plays within the UK economy, supports local jobs and economic growth and secures a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector. He said he was doing his best. .

The Business Minister sees the success of the steel sector as a top priority and is working closely with the industry to achieve it.

