UK imposes additional joint sanctions against Iranian regime officials





Britain today is imposing additional sanctions on Iran’s regime officials, including Deputy Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian.

These sanctions, along with EU and US designations, represent a unified condemnation by the international community of the horrific violence inflicted on its own people by the Iranian regime, including the execution of Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national.

Along with Iran’s Attorney General, whom Britain imposed sanctions on last week, Fazelian is in charge of a judicial system characterized by unfair trials and outrageous punishments, including executions for political purposes. Last week Alireza Akbari tragically fell victim to this brutal system.

The list of sanctions imposed today also includes:

Kiyumars Heidari, Commander-in-Chief, Ground Forces, Islamic Republic of Iran: Heidari publicly acknowledged that he and his forces were involved in the violent response to the protests in November 2019 that left at least hundreds of protesters dead, and continues today to issue orders to suppress the protests Hossein Nejat, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander, Sarallah HQ: Sarallah is a division of the IRGC responsible for security in Tehran. Iranian National Basij Resistance: Basij units within the IRGC are mobilized by regime leadership to carry out brutal repression on the streets of Iran. Salar Abnoush, Basij Deputy Commander: Abnoush, the Basij are leading repressive tactics today.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

From judicial officials who sentence people to death for political ends to thugs beating protesters in the streets, those sanctioned today are at the heart of the regime’s brutal crackdown on the Iranian people.

The UK and our partners have sent a clear message with these sanctions that there will be no safe haven for the worst human rights abusers.

The UK has now imposed 50 new sanctions in response to the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses following the death of Martha Aminis and will continue to take a range of steps to hold the regime accountable.

These sanctions impose asset freezes and UK travel bans on sanctioned individuals, signaling a broader UK commitment to supporting the condemnation with action.

More information

Here is the full list of today’s sanctions targets:

Group Basij Resistance Basij Co-operative Foundation Individual Ahmad Fazelian, Deputy Prosecutor General Kiyumars Heidari, Commander-in-Chief of Iranian Ground Forces Salar Abnoush, Deputy Commander Basij Qasem Rezaei, Deputy Commander of Law Enforcement (left) Hossein Nejat, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sarallah Command

