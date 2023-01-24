Fans of The Last of Us are divided over this clicker moment in episode 2 of the HBO series





This article contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us and for The Last of Us video game.

The second episode of The Last of Us aired on HBO on Sunday, and some fans were a bit confused by its closing scene.

Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have always claimed to stay largely true to the original PlayStation 3 game story, but also said they would mix it up if necessary, and the first of those major changes came at the end of the episode two.

This may have come as a particular surprise to some, however, as the stage was set up almost exactly the same as the game. Here’s one final spoiler warning before we discuss The Last Episode 2 ending of Us by HBO.

The show sees Tess come out horribly after being infected, with a Clicker planting a disgusting kiss on her with its mouth tendrils. Some fans loved the change, some hated it, and some were just…disgusted.

God I have so many questions did he recognize her as infected was he just hoping to pass it on to her faster why wasn’t it violent why did it go through his mouth are they going to be connected now how much how long does it take to transfer how did she stay lucid for so long #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/DGZHtItstD

loverboy (@bitchboyblues) January 23, 2023

This episode of Last of Us was so good, but can anyone give me a solid reason why this infected had to stick his tongue down Tess’ throat and deliver one of the most disgusting kisses I’ve ever seen. ever seen on live tv?? #TheLastofUs #HBO pic.twitter.com/SwnwYcvDxO

Jordy (@JordyD127) January 23, 2023

killing zombies as they used to be ppl and he was never able to answer the question as Tess cut him off. It felt like a full circle moment to show some kind of humanity in the zombie, almost like that kiss was this instinctive human action even though the goal was to infect

gay aunt (@ASVPxBocky) January 23, 2023

last of us hbo spoilers //… i will say 100% that it was not necessary to have the kiss infected for some stupid reason. like sure it was disgusting and scary but like….what was the reason lol

hidy (@hidytxt) January 23, 2023

I don’t understand the hatred of the last of us kiss scene, Tess was nearing the end, the infection would have covered her brain at that point and that’s why most of the infected got past her, it is obvious that they can smell and not attack the other infected, the one who kissed

Maher (@UhAhhhmm) January 23, 2023

Mazin, however, said the kiss made more sense than Tess getting ripped apart.

“We were already talking about tendrils coming out [of the infected’s mouths] and we were asking these philosophical questions: ‘Why are infected people violent? If the goal is to spread the fungus, why do they need to be violent? “, he said. “We have concluded that they do not. They are violent because we resist, but what if you don’t? What does it look like if you stand perfectly still and let them do this to you?

“Then we landed on this nightmarish fuel. It’s disturbing and violent. I think it’s very primitive in the way it invades your own body.”

Druckmann added that the game’s departure – where Tess is killed in the same scene, in the same building, but by soldiers – also had to fit into the theme of the episode, which is blatantly titled Infected.

“Because we were cruel to the characters we love so much, it was like she knew she was screwed, and then the lighter didn’t work, and we took her to the brink of horror before finally give it an exit,” he added.”

Even still, Mazin acknowledges that it’s “very good” that fans are upset. “I don’t blame them,” he told Variety. “Everyone dreams of working on something where the fan engagement is at that level, where people will argue about those things or feel passionate about them. Sometimes I feel like if you see how It’s happening, I think everything will be fine.”

Episode two also introduced clickers and brought one of the scariest scenes in gaming to life, and despite leaving at the end, shared a ton of other similarities as well.

In our 9/10 review of the episode, IGN said, “A fantastic blend of edge-of-your-seat tension, memorable character moments, and an engaging backstory, Episode Two of The Last of Us opens up the horrors of his world for all to see.”

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer and acting editor in the UK. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

