Morgan Stanley says US stocks are not weak price data





(Bloomberg) – Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson expects a stock market rally in 2024 after a tough 2023 as the U.S. economy suffers an earnings slump.

As bearish as we are on near-term earnings, we’re actually probably more optimistic than most in 2024 because we think we’re in this boom-bust-boom environment, Wilson said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. . If you agree with our earnings call next year, you’ll almost have to agree with our earnings call this year and the market won’t ignore it.

His view expanded on points he raised in a note to clients on Monday: namely, that investors are failing to assess amid weakening economic and earnings data for 2023. Recent optimism around a less hawkish Federal Reserve, reopening China and a weaker dollar is already priced into stocks, he wrote.

The question is, when will stock indexes assess current weakness in leading data and possible weakness in hard data?, wrote Wilson, who was the top-ranked strategist in the survey of institutional investors. last year. We believe it is this calendar quarter.

Wilson’s view serves as a warning sign after the S&P 500 index has risen 12% since mid-October in its recovery from last year’s bear market. The gauge looks expensive compared to average historical levels given that earnings estimates have been falling for months.

Earnings are also a concern for JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Mislav Matejka, who notes that the environment will be particularly challenging this year as corporate pricing power begins to reverse, just as margins are close to record levels in the United States and Europe.

Even if companies don’t disappoint for Q4 2022, we don’t expect any EPS upgrades to come in the first half of this year, Matejka wrote in a note.

For Bank of America Corp. strategists including Savita Subramanian, early results for the fourth-quarter earnings season show S&P 500 companies on track to miss expectations by 1% after analysts lowered their estimates.

