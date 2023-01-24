Ancient fresco among 60 treasures sent back to Italy by the United StatesExBulletin





A Pompeian-style fresco from Herculaneum titled ‘Young Hercules and the Serpent’, dated to the 1st AC, is on display among other archaeological artifacts stolen from Italy and sold in the United States by international art traffickers, during a ‘a press conference in Rome, Monday January 23, 2023. Andrew Medichini/AP .

ROME A fresco depicting Hercules and from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, was back in Italy on Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States. United.

Last summer, US authorities announced that the mural and dozens of other doctored items, which ended up in private collections in the United States, would be returned to Italy.

Among the most valuable pieces Italian and American officials presented to reporters in Rome was a BC kylix, or two-handled shallow drinking vessel, some 2,600 years old. A sculpted marble head from the 2nd century BC has also been restored. J.-C., representing the goddess Athena.

Italy said the returned works were worth more than $20 million (€18 million) in total.

The fresco, made in the classic style of Pompeian art, depicts Hercules as a child strangling a serpent.

The returned pieces had been sold by art dealers, ended up in private US collections, and lacked documentation to prove they could be legally brought overseas from Italy.

Under a 1909 Italian law, archaeological objects discovered in Italy cannot leave the country without permission, unless they were taken abroad before the law was passed.

Among those present at Monday’s presentation was Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, head of that office’s anti-trafficking unit. On this investigation, his office worked jointly with a specialized branch of the artistic squad of the Italian paramilitary carabinieri.

“For Italian antiquities alone, we executed 75 raids, recovered over 500 priceless treasures valued at over $55 million,” Bogdanos said.

Italy has been a pioneer in recovering illegally exported antiquities from museums and private collections abroad.

The country has been so successful in recovering ancient works of art and artifacts that it has created a museum for them. The Museum of Rescued Art opened in June in a cavernous structure that is part of the ancient Baths of Diocletian in Rome.

The Italian cultural authorities decide whether or not to attribute the last pieces returned to museums close to the place where they would have been excavated. Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano told reporters that another possibility was to organize a special exhibition of the returned pieces.

It’s not just Italy that loses pieces of its own history when artifacts are discovered in clandestine excavations and smuggled to art dealers for profitable sales. Academic experts, deprived of valuable information about the context of the area where the objects were originally found, are losing knowledge of past civilizations.

