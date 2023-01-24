The Last Of Us Lands HBO Episodes 1-2 Biggest Ratings Jump





The last of us

HBO

In case you need more proof that HBO’s The Last of Us is the Legendary Channels’ latest megahit, here’s some fun new data to join its rave reviews and high number of premieres.

WB Discovery is now reporting that The Last of Us has had the biggest Episode 1 to Episode 2 ratings gain in HBO history. It was up 22% to 5.7 million viewers on Sunday night.

In part, it’s easy to see why this happened. The Last of Us now has 18 million people watching its premiere, 4 times more than its premiere night alone. So what clearly happened was that a certain percentage of those who watched the following week were hooked enough to want to tune in when the episode aired live the following Sunday rather than waiting .

But that’s a higher percentage than ever. The most common thing you see on shows is a big premiere, followed by a few weeks of filing. A good show will build that audience and usually overtake the premiere for a grand finale. A great show has such positive word of mouth (you have to watch that) that the numbers go up week by week. That’s where The Last of Us landed, and it grew more than any other show.

The last of us

HBO

Naturally, the first thing I thought of was Game of Thrones, to see how that stacked up. Guess what? Game of Thrones live viewership decreased in week 2 from 2.22 million to 2.20 million. However, by the end of the season, everyone was hooked and the finale had 3.04 million viewers. Then, of course, it became a global sensation, and the show ended with 13.61 million viewers for the series finale.

House of the Dragon is a truly curious case. Not only did viewership increase between Episodes 1 and 2, from 2.17 million to 2.26 million, but the second episode was actually the peak of the shows first season. The final attracted 1.85 million viewers. Of course, this is all heavily skewed by the number of people watching on HBO Max and in the days and weeks after each episode airs.

But the bottom line is that The Last of Us is a blockbuster for HBO. A second season is guaranteed at this point, and I would expect that announcement any minute. While Season 1 is supposed to cover all of Game 1, Season 2 will only cover part of Game 2, given its size. And I wonder how the public will handle a particular development that opens the second game, but more on that later.

For now, HBO and everyone involved in making The Last of Us should be happy with its success. And supposedly its best episode airs this next Sunday, according to critics who’ve seen them all

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novels, the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2023/01/24/the-last-of-us-lands-hbos-biggest-episode-1-to-2-viewership-jump-ever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos