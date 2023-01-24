UK weather: Warmer highlands ‘upside down the norm’ in the southeast due to unusual temperatures | british news





Unusual weather has “upended the norm” in the UK this morning, with parts of the highlands recording 10.6 degrees Celsius compared to minus 9 degrees in southern England.

Some areas have seen freezing fog earlier and UK Health Security has now extended a level 3 cold wave alert until 9am on Friday.

Temperatures recorded as low as -9.8C (14F) in the West Suffolk town of Santon Downham on Monday. It is the coldest night in East Anglia in 10 years.

The change in wind direction means it’s pretty mild in Scotland. The Highland region of Altnaharra has reached 10.6C (51F) and temperatures of 12C or 13C (53.6F to 55.4F) may be recorded later today in Aberdeenshire.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Ollie Claydon said the weather was “relatively unusual”.

“We definitely expect the opposite, especially at this time of year,” he said.

The current arctic blast will give way to warmer air from the Atlantic, but it will take longer to reach the south and will be slightly damp for the rest of the week.

According to Mr Claydon, temperatures will “start to level out” by Wednesday, but there will still be “a slight gap” with the potential for “a bit colder in the south”.

More freezing fog is expected over southern England on Wednesday morning, with early clouds over Scotland and rain drifting south to reach southern England later in the afternoon.

Mr Claydon expects a “more uniform” with temperatures expected to be around 7C (44F) or 8C (46F) “overall” by Thursday.

The forecaster’s tentative outlook from Thursday through Saturday is “most likely to be dry farther west in Scotland during this period” with “some patches of frost and fog overnight through Thursday and Friday, but less so through Saturday”.

UKHSA’s cold weather warning means people are being urged to keep warm and check on family and friends who may be vulnerable.

Vulnerable people in areas where average temperatures have been recorded or expected to be below 0C for seven consecutive days are now eligible for Cold Weather Grants to help with their heating bills.

The government said payments would be made to homes across North East England, Cumbria, West Wales and Oxfordshire.

The Environment Agency has now issued 30 flood warnings across the UK, meaning flooding is expected and action must be taken to prevent it.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a high air pollution alert. Commuters were urged to avoid unnecessary car travel and use public transport or bicycles whenever possible.

Advice for road users when traveling through freezing fog

Avoid traveling if possible

Keep your headlights low and drive very slowly as the headlights will reflect off the fog creating a ‘white wall’ effect.

Keep an eye on speed as the fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion.

Use fog lights, but don’t forget to turn them off when visibility improves.

Do not hang on to the lights of the car ahead. Taillights can give you a false sense of security.

Beware of freeze fog, which is made up of droplets of water that freeze on contact with objects such as pavement, roads, cars, etc. Can quickly form ice layers.

Information provided by the Met Office with the Thruway Authority

