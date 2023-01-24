US energy chief says Biden would veto Republican House oil reserves bill





WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will veto a U.S. House Republican Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) bill if it passes Congress, the National Assembly said on Monday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president’s authority to tap the nation’s oil reserves would compromise national security, cause crude oil shortages and raise gasoline prices.

“He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backward agenda that House Republicans are putting forward,” Granholm said, speaking to reporters during a White House briefing, about Biden.

The bill, called HR21, would prohibit the Secretary of Energy from operating the SPR without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands – unless the release is for a serious emergency. oil supply.

The House, which Republicans control by a narrow margin, is expected to vote on the bill as early as this week. The legislation would face an uphill battle in the Senate, controlled by Democrats.

Republican lawmakers say they are concerned that last year’s releases from the SPR, the largest amount of crude oil of any president, impaired the ability to store, pipe and pump oil at the SPR, which contains crude in a series of underground natural caverns on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

“We would like to restrict the use of SPR only in situations where there is a severe supply disruption,” a Republican aide to the House Energy and Commerce Committee told reporters.

Biden tapped the SPR several times last year in response to oil prices surging due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as travel increased as the COVID-19 pandemic s attenuated.

Biden announced a record six-month sale of 180 million barrels last March that drove the level of the reserve to its lowest level since late 1983.

The Department of Energy this month rejected the first batch of offers from oil companies to resupply a small amount of crude to the SPR.

Despite the rejection, Granholm said she was confident the United States would be able to fulfill the SPR and save taxpayers’ money by buying oil at a lower price than the government originally bought the oil. stationery.

The offers we received did not match the specifications or the price, the secretary said. She said the administration would soon announce how it would buy back initial replenishment oil for the reserve.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Nandita Bose and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-energy-chief-says-biden-would-veto-house-republican-bill-strategic-petroleum-2023-01-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos