Conservatives plotting retirement age ‘scandal’ in UK





THE TORIES plans to raise Britain’s retirement age in a “scandalous” move to increase treasury coffers.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is reportedly considering raising the retirement age to 68 by the end of the 2030s.

The pension age is already set to rise from 66 to 67 in 2028, and the increase to 68 wasn’t due to happen until 2046.

However, Sun reports that an upcoming review is set to push this date forward to the 2030s to raise billions for the UK wallet.

Read more: Scots reject Union Jack on Scottish produce for Saltire

It was understood that Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt could announce these moves in the March budget at the earliest. However, the DWP insisted that nothing had been decided.

The SNP said the move would be “scandalous” and accused the Conservatives of another attack on public pensions.

A government source told the newspaper: Given changes in life expectancy projections since 2017, there is a real risk that raising the public pension age too early could cause more people to die before retiring and collect pensions.

“This will be especially true for people living in the poorest areas of a country where life expectancy is already low.

The Sunak government is reportedly considering extending the retirement age to 68. (Image: PA)

Tom Selby, Director of Retirement Policy at AJ Bells, added: Rishi Sunak will play with the political embers. The latest official data show that the increase in life expectancy (the main reason for increasing the state pension age) has reversed since the pandemic.

The SNP’s social justice spokesman, MP David Linden, said: “This is the latest in a long series of attacks by the Conservatives on the UK National Pension Service.

“In 2014, Scots were warned that the only way to protect their pensions was to vote no.

Read more:Nicola Sturgeon: Alister Jack must have the ‘guts’ to defend Section 35.

“Fast forward nine years and our current state pension does not support the minimum standard of living, and the state age now rises to an astounding 68.

“This is an abomination and must be condemned most strongly.

“As long as Scotland remains under Westminster control, our pensions will continue to be threatened.

“Only with full power of independence can we protect Scotland’s pensions and build a more just and prosperous country.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “No decision has been made to change the national pension age.

“The government is required by law to review state pension ages regularly and a second State Pension Age review is currently being considered based on extensive evidence, including the latest life expectancy data and two independent reports, as appropriate.

“A review will be published early this year.”

