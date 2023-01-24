



The transfer of American and German tanks would mark a major development in the West’s efforts to arm Ukraine. Senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have spent weeks pleading for tanks as Kyiv braces for new Russian offensives in the east of the country.

One of the two US officials said the Biden administration plans to send around 30 Abrams tanks.

The vehicles would likely go through Ukraine’s Security Assistance Initiative, according to a third person familiar with the issue. The program allows Washington to finance the purchase of arms and equipment for Ukraine, instead of withdrawing them from existing US stockpiles.

The Pentagon has never taken tanks off the table, pointed out a fourth US official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue ahead of an announcement. But in recent weeks, US officials have publicly spoken about the difficulties of supplying the M1s, the army’s main battle tank. They said the Abrams make little operational sense for Ukraine at the moment because they burn kerosene and require long supply lines to maintain.

The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive, it’s hard to train. It has a jet engine, I think it’s about three gallons per mile of jet fuel. It’s not the easiest system to maintain, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top political official, told reporters last week after a trip to Kyiv. It may or may not be the right system.

The developments come after weeks of tense discussions between Washington, Berlin and their European allies. Since Scholz met with U.S. lawmakers last week, the German government has changed its stance, at one point denying that it had linked Abrams and Leopards transfers.

A parade of Democrats and Republicans pressured the Biden administration to accede to Berlin’s request to send in US tanks first.

If the Germans keep saying we won’t send or release Leopards unless the Americans send Abrams, we should send Abrams, said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a close ally of Biden, to POLITICO moments before the premiere of Sky News Arabia. announced the decision on Tuesday.

M1 Abrams tanks currently in US Army fleets would first have to be stripped of sensitive communications and other equipment before being sent to Ukraine, making it a time-consuming and expensive process.

A handful of countries operate less modern versions of the Abrams, including Australia, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait and Morocco, while Poland has 250 on order which should start arriving in 2024.

Egypt has by far the largest number of Abrams tanks in service, with more than 1,000 older M1A1 models following a decades-long co-production agreement with the United States.

Paul McLeary contributed to this report.

