Where can I watch That 70s Show online in the UK?





As fans gather around the Netflix series That ’90s Show, the latest spin-off of its ’70s predecessor, everyone is asking the same question. OK, where can I watch That 70’s Show in the UK?

Well, there’s one little problem… it can’t be. At least not yet. Our American friends across the street can now stream the original series on Peacock, but we’re twiddling our thumbs and wondering how to fill our nostalgia.

It’s not something that goes unnoticed. In fact, fans are up in arms about the lack of access to one of our favorite throwback sitcoms.

Ironically, That ’70s Show had its place on Netflix for years, and the series stayed on the streaming platform until it was removed in September 2020. It was an odd decision, as at one point the show was reportedly the third highest-streaming sitcom on the US platform.

Of course, if we had known we were now chewing on the original Point Place gang to revisit, we would have revolted at the time. Sadly, it’s unlikely that the series will return to Netflix any time soon, as it’s now archived on Peacock. So how do you get your hands on it?

Netflix

Technically, Peacock is available with a NOW TV subscription, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the series will be available on Peacock’s UK equivalent.

Otherwise, if you’re feeling really retro, you can buy a complete DVD box set starting at £48.17 on Amazon. With That ’90s Show’s growing popularity, we can put some hope in the fact that the British streaming giant will try to bring the series back to our screens.

That 70’s Show: The Complete Series Mill Creek Entertainment amazon.co.uk

£48.22

Ultimately, the positive response from fans and critics made this spin-off an unexpected must-see, which not only appeals to fans of the original series, but also to new viewers Eric, Donna, and Shee. Guess we’ll have to wait!

But what to watch in the meantime? Well, you can do like us and simply watch That ’90s Show again. And again. And again…

However, you may want a changeup. In that case, there are a number of things currently available for streaming to fix the original cast while waiting for a streaming update. Check out Mila Kunis from Luckyest Girl Alive or Ashton Kutcher’s comedy series The Ranch, which is now on its eighth season, both on Netflix.

Or, if it’s a decade-long nostalgic hit, how about revisiting the plaid shirt-wearing characters from Stranger Things or the big-haired ladies from Glow?

At least for a little while, we’ll hope for the best until we get word of That ’70s Show’s long-awaited return to screen. We’ll just be here, counting the days…

