Britain’s poorest people can afford 40 more people a month than a year ago, study finds | family finances





Figures where inflation hit the poorest the hardest show that Britain’s least affluent households have nearly $40 in extra cash a month than they did a year ago, and the wealthiest have earned similar amounts in the same period. It is.

The wealthiest 20% of households had 36% more discretionary income per month in December than the previous year, as they enjoyed record income growth that offset rising energy and food costs, analysts at Retail Economics found.

The various wealth recorded in the cost-of-living tracker reflects a higher inflation rate of 16.5% for those on the lower end of the income scale who spend two-thirds of their income on necessities like food and energy, compared to 13.3%. It’s for the upper tier who spends less than half.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, said: with inflation.

This will play out differently across the markets, with lots of trade downs, delays in spending where possible, and even canceling some purchases outright. Meanwhile, luxury consumption is likely to remain more insulated from influences, with mid-tier retailers in particular likely to be exposed.

Lim said people with less cash to spare are increasingly shopping in physical stores to keep a close eye on their spending and avoid additional shipping and return costs.

These figures are the latest in the disproportionate impact of rising costs of living, as low-income households spend a larger portion of their income on necessities such as food and energy bills that have seen high inflation.

Inflation for the most basic needs may be higher than average. Consumers, for example, rely on supermarkets’ budget ranges to bear the brunt of food price inflation during the preparations for Christmas.

Overall food price inflation averaged 13.3% in December, according to the latest figures from the UK Retail Consortium.

Those who cannot afford to pay their electricity and gas bills may be forced to use a prepaid meter, which costs more than a standard contract that customers pay monthly or via direct debit.

