The United States is preparing to send tanks to Ukraine





The United States is now on the verge of sending its high-end battle tank, the M-1 Abrams, to Ukraine after insisting for months that the tanks were too complex to operate and maintain – becoming thus the latest country to agree to bring tanks to Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

However, US officials have said it will likely be months before the Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine. Once in force, the tanks would give Ukraine major new capabilities to launch offensives against entrenched Russian troops.

It is not known how many tanks are sent, and Ukrainian tank crews must first be trained in both operations and maintenance.

The news follows Germany’s expected announcement that it will send its own Leopard tanks, and Poland’s request to Berlin on Monday for permission to export its own Leopard tanks, which were made in Germany. . Other countries operating the Leopard are expected to follow suit.

The M1 Abrams, a US third generation main battle tank, is seen at the end of joint military exercises, at the Nowa Deba training ground. Photo by Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine has requested Abrams tanks from the United States, but as recently as last week the Pentagon remained reluctant.

“We’re not there yet,” Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said last Thursday when asked about meeting the demand for tanks.

“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive. It’s hard to train…it’s not the easiest system to maintain,” Kahl told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week in Germany, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said the allies were focused on getting Ukraine what it needed. need before spring.

“So we have a window of opportunity here, you know, between now and the spring when I — you know, when — whenever they start their operation, their counteroffensive, and it’s not long , and we have to pull together the right abilities,” Austin said.

In recent weeks, defense officials have pointed out that the Abrams tank is not what Ukraine needs right now due to the extensive maintenance it requires and the fact that it runs on jet fuel, and not diesel like some other tank models. Despite its difficulty, the Abrams would still provide an important capability for Ukraine to go on the offensive, even if it is in the medium to long term.

It is unclear what prompted the United States to reverse its position on the supply of M1 Abrams to Ukraine.

The United States has pledged to train 500 Ukrainians a month in combined arms maneuvers — how to move in battalion-sized groups and coordinate operations between air and ground. This large-scale training is in addition to specific training on complex weapons systems that the United States has recently initiated, such as Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems.

The United States has committed more than $26.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration.

More David Martin

David Martin is the national security correspondent for CBS News.

