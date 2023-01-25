200 refugee children missing from government-run UK hotel | migration news





Children held in a government-run hotel have gone missing, a minister admitted.

A UK minister said 200 children seeking asylum went missing after being placed in a hotel run by the Home Office.

The admission follows Saturday’s investigation by The Observer, a whistleblower at a home office hotel said children were being kidnapped from the street and being forcibly loaded into cars.

On Monday, Home Secretary Simon Murray told the Senate that the missing children included a girl and at least 13 children under the age of 16.

The Department of Home Affairs has no authority to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in these hotels and knows that some of them go missing. Murray said many of those missing are subsequently tracked down.

He added that an overwhelming majority of 176 of the 200 missing children were of Albanian origin.

British Home Secretary Suela Braverman [Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP]

Police had previously warned the Interior Ministry that criminal networks were likely targeting children entering the country alone.

According to Sussex Police, the Home Office will begin accepting asylum seekers in hotels in Brighton and Hove from July 2021.

During that time, 137 children were reported missing. 60 have been found and 76 are under investigation.

The minister did not fully answer questions about missing children. Will the Home Office have real responsibility, not just *legal* responsibility? Why doesn’t Ofsted inspect hotels? Are all employees DBS tested? When does the hotel close? How many more will we be missing before we see action? My Urgent Q pic.twitter.com/LsHCVjXQlq

Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 24, 2023

The Interior Ministry and local councils exchanged accusations that each other had the ultimate responsibility for protecting children.

Labor has called for an urgent inquiry after Green MP Caroline Lucas blew up the ruling Conservative Party in parliament on Monday.

This is terrible, she said. Vulnerable children are being abandoned by the Home Office.

Rights groups criticized the government, and parenting charity TACT (Adolescent and Childrens Trust) said the Home Office had ignored requests to place the children in day care.

This is true and @ukhomeoffice knew this as we told them over and over again. They had neither the interest nor the ability to place their children in available foster and residential homes. It’s https://t.co/pbtgxaNN7C that puts kids at grave risk by placing them in an understaffed hotel.

TACT Foster (@TACTCare) January 23, 2023

