US and Israel launch massive exercise with 142 planes, satellites and more





The United States and Israel launched a massive week-long combined military exercise on January 23, the largest since Israel was transferred to the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility in 2021.

US officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine that the exercise, dubbed Juniper Oak, was remarkable in both its size and scope. CENTCOM said everything from space assets, an aircraft carrier strike group, strategic bombers, stealth fighters, electronic warfare aircraft, special operations forces and aircrew operating artillery launchers from HIMARS precision, would train in a combined joint exercise in all areas.

The exercise will run from January 23-27 and will involve 180,000 pounds of live ammunition and 6,400 US military personnel, 450 of whom will be on the ground in Israel. Operations will take place in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercise underscores our commitment to the Middle East, CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in a statement.

No country in the world can bring this level of combat power, with such agility to a region that is not its primary focus, said Bradley Bowman, former Army aviator and military expert at the Defense Foundation. democracies. At the same time, it’s important that our adversaries and our allies, frankly, know that and that our partners and everyone in the region know that.

The drills mark an important step toward Israel’s integration with US forces in the region. Until late 2021, Israel was considered part of the U.S. European Commands’ area of ​​responsibility, a somewhat incongruous placement that limited the two nations’ ability to exercise together despite some common adversaries, such as Iran. The arrangement reflected older sensitivities among Arab states regarding military cooperation with Israel, but relations warmed between Israel and some Arab states after the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Just a year and a half later, U.S. and Israeli forces are conducting a major exercise of capabilities that will be used in the Department of Defense’s ambitious Joint Joint Command and Control Concept (JADC2) by practicing operations on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace, according to Kurilla.

We’re not leaving the area, Bowman said. Exercises like this demonstrate the truth of a sustained, persistent, and serious American military presence in the region.

Of the 142 aircraft participating, 100 are American, ranging from four Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to four Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The robust US air presence also includes specialized airborne early warning aircraft, surveillance assets and electronic warfare aircraft, such as an Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, Navy E- 2D Hawkeyes and EA-18 Growlers. The George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group will support six EA-18s, five E-2Ds and 45 F/A-18s. The US Air Force is also sending four fifth-generation F-35s, which are not normally based in the region, joining six F-35s from the Israel Defense Forces.

In addition to its stealth fighters, the US Air Force is sending four F-15E Strike Eagles and four F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as Air Force special operations components such as an AC-130 gunship. Israel has 32 participating fixed-wing fighters.

The Space Force will also be represented in Juniper Oak, with satellites in low and medium Earth orbit under the control of the commands new space component, SPACECENT.

CENTCOM said Juniper Oak’s objectives include combined command and control, maritime air operations, combat search and rescue, electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses, air interdiction and coordination of strikes.

The exercise takes place in a context of persistent tensions in the region. Iran-backed militias have launched drone and missile attacks against US forces and their allies, a drone attack took place on January 20 against the Al Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, although the United States has not officially assigned responsibility.

Iran has also alarmed the United States by supplying drones to Russia for Moscow’s attacks in Ukraine and has exceeded the limits of the 2015 agreement limiting its nuclear program. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Israel Jan. 18-20 to discuss a range of issues, including Iran’s continued threats in the region, according to the White House.

In a statement, Kurilla said the exercise improves our ability to respond to the unexpected.

Senior @CENTCOM officials will be visiting exercise sites throughout the week.

The exercise is an added layer of defense that reinforces and trains multi-branch and international methods of action among the military to counter a variety of regional threats. 2/2

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 23, 2023

Juniper Oak will include 142 aircraft in total, both fixed-wing and helicopters. The 100 American planes include:

Four B-52sFour F-35sTwo MQ-9sOne HC-130Two HH-68sFour AH-64sOne AC-130Four F-15EsFour F-16s45 F/A 18sOne RC-135Six EA-18sTwo KC-46sFive E-2D15 MH-60s

Israeli forces will fly 42 aircraft:

Six F-3518 F-16Eight F-15One CH-53One UH-60One Gulfstream G550Two 707Two unmanned aerial vehiclesTwo AH-64

The exercise includes six American ships, including the USS George HW Bush, its air wing, as well as cruisers and destroyers. Six Israeli ships are taking part.

Four HIMARS launchers will provide long-range precision fire from the ground.

A total of 7,580 people are taking part, including 6,400 Americans, including 450 in Israel. The Israeli forces involved in the drills number 1,180.

