UK business confidence hits two-year low as recession fears grow





Business confidence in the UK was worse than expected in January, hitting its lowest level in two years, raising fears that the UK economy is slipping into a recession.

The S&P/Cips Global Flash UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of private sector activity, fell to 47.8, the fastest rate of decline since January 2021 when the lockdown was imposed.

The figure stayed below the 50 line for the sixth month in a row, indicating that most companies have reported contraction, and was below the forecast of 49.1 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, underscored the UK’s risk of slipping into a recession as January’s PMI figures were weaker than expected.

Rising cost of living and higher interest rates both mean the pace of economic decline accelerated again at the beginning of the year, he added.

The services sector led the downturn as business activity declined to 48 in January from 49.9 last month.

Survey respondents cited high interest rates and low consumer confidence as major factors impeding business activity.

Factories, which account for less than 10% of the UK economy’s output, fared better, with the manufacturing PMI hitting a four-month high at 46.7 in January from 45.3 in December.

Some companies have lost jobs as they tighten their belts in the face of economic headwinds, while others are constrained by a lack of available labor.

Workforce cuts were most prevalent in the manufacturing sector, while service providers reported a slight increase in employment in early 2023.

Meanwhile, PMI data showed a significant improvement in business expectations going forward in January. Hopes for a better global economic environment and lower domestic inflation continued to bolster business optimism after the October low.

Cips chief economist John Glen said optimism among private sector companies was at an eight-month high.

Official data this month showed the UK economy performed better than expected in November, suggesting the UK could have avoided a recession in late 2022.

But despite some bright spots recently announced, a shallow recession in 2023 is still a strong possibility, given the poor PMI performance in January, said UK economist Daniel Mahoney of Handelsbanken.

The PMI survey weighs in on other indicators that suggest the UK economy is contracting despite price pressures easing back from historic highs.

Separate data last Friday showed retail sales declined in December while consumer confidence in January was near an all-time low for the ninth month in a row, marking the longest period of pessimism in nearly 50 years.

suggestion

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 3.5 per cent in December, with further hikes likely despite the economy slipping into recession as the central bank works to contain inflation, which reached a 41-year high in October. indicates that there is

The PMI data also contrasts sharply with the composite PMI figures for other European countries released on Tuesday, showing eurozone activity turned to growth in January for the first time since June 2022.

Employers organization CBI reported that manufacturing costs continued to rise in the three months to January, but at the slowest pace in nearly two years.

Data released on Tuesday suggested that UK inflation may have peaked, according to some analysts. However, CBI Chief Economist Anna Leach noted that the data also reflected a decline in new orders. There are also signs that demand is easing, she said.

