The US Figure Skating Championships mark the start of a new era





Bradie Tennell was ready. Her suitcases were packed for an early October trip to the Japan Open, an event that would have had symbolic resonance for her. It was to end a traumatic part of his life.

Tennell would return to figure skating competition in the same country where she last competed 20 months earlier, at the 2021 World Team Trophy, before a right foot injury frustratingly defied diagnosis. The two-time American champion had missed an entire competitive season, missed a chance to go to a second Olympics, missed the part of her identity that was Bradie Tennell the Athlete.

It was the day before he left for Japan. Tennell was training at her new training base in Nice, France, where she moved last September from her home in suburban Chicago (prior to her injury, she was training in Colorado Springs). She hoped such a dramatic change could bring renewed energy to her oft-delayed comeback.

Tennell had trained well, regularly performing repetitions of workout-specific programs. She had been able to make her way slowly and deliberately, with a schedule that allowed her to be patient.

And then, in his words, something weird happened when landing from a triple toe loop jump. And now she had pain in her left foot, and the trip to Japan was canceled, as was a planned trip to Hungary for the Budapest Trophy a week after the Japan Open, as well as another season?

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | New era for the United States

It was like, ‘You’re kidding me, Tennell said over the phone. It felt like all the work I had done was going to waste.

The doctors found nothing broken and prescribed rest until the pain subsided. This rest lasted the rest of October. She went to the rink for therapy, but she couldn’t skate.

I was miserable, she said. I have had enough rest and free time over the past year. I no longer needed.

Especially since the schedule was starting to get less forgiving. She was due to compete in the British Grand Prix in mid-November to earn a bye to the 2023 US Championships.

When she arrived in England, Tennell knew she was not ready. And his performances in both programs showed it, earning him his lowest scores since the fall of 2015.

It was scarier than skating in the Olympics, she said. I had never felt that in a competition. I walked on the ice for the short (program) and I could see my hands shaking. I was almost hyperventilating. I knew I needed to calm down, and I didn’t know how because for the first time in my life, I couldn’t rely on the training I had done.

It was a truly surreal experience. Of all the times I’ve imagined my return in my head, I’ve never seen him like this once, except in my nightmares.

Benoit Richaud, his choreographer since 2017 and one of his coaches since last summer, immediately helped Tennell put the experience into perspective after completing an equally nightmarish free program.

You’ve already won, he told her. You managed to come back.

Intellectually, she knew that Richaud was right. She had dreamed of returning to competition when last season passed without her, and now she had. Of course, she wanted to skate better, but Tennell had achieved her main goal despite finishing 12th in last place: she had earned the bye to the Nationals, where Tennell begins her quest for a third U.S. title with the program runs Thursday night in San Jose, California.

Tennell remembered it as, without energy for her final England jump pass, she raced through the final 45 seconds of the free skate.

I was like, ‘You just have to finish this. You have the rest of the season to improve. Started at the bottom. That’s the first step, Tennell said.

Emotionally it was harder to accept, although his skating improved in his next two events, the Finnish Grand Prix and the Zagreb Golden Spin.

There are two voices in my head, she said. I try to be kinder to myself and recognize the small wins, because I didn’t know if I would get that chance. But then there’s the relentless competitor in me.

It is as if the two parties were at war. On the one hand, I’m incredibly proud to be back. On the other hand, my competitive side is like, ‘It’s never enough; you can do better.

The initial right foot problem had made it nearly impossible for him to do Lutz and flip jumps, which required sinking into the ice with his right foot. She slowly brought them back.

At Golden Spin, two of his three triple Lutzes were clean. She has yet to make a competitive triple flip this season, but insists she will have one at the Nationals.

Now that I’ve had some practice time, I’m feeling pretty good for nationals, she said. I think people will be surprised at what I am capable of.

Asked if she was aiming for a high enough placement to get her into the Four Continents and/or World Championship squads, Tennell answered without hesitation, Absolutely. (A top-three finish would put her in the best position for those spots.)

Between the left foot problem and traveling to three competitions in three different countries in just four weeks, Tennell had been unable to train regularly in his French home base between late September and mid-December. She has since had more than a month of good training there and another week in Norwood, Mass., where she arrived Jan. 15 to weather most of the jet lag before heading to California on Monday.

Knowing what I’m capable of is what motivates me, she says. But I’m not trying to go back to where I was before, not that big, dramatic, ‘She’s finally back to the Bradie that we know.

The Bradie we knew was the quiet, reticent person who surprisingly went from an unnoticed ninth place finish at the 2017 U.S. Championships to the top of the podium in 2018 and then winning a team bronze medal at the PyeongChang Olympics. She has placed in the top three in her last four national championship appearances, also winning in 2021.

The Bradie who turns 25 next Tuesday has transformed into a more worldly, insightful and outgoing person, someone who can find strength in the vulnerability to reveal their struggles, hoping that someone else who fight would win hearing Tennell describe how she dealt with them.

I’m a different person than I was before this big injury, she said. You can’t go through something as traumatic as this and come out of it the same way. It doesn’t just affect your sports life. It really affects you as a person.

I’m going to take this new perspective and this new maturity that I feel I have and let it shine through in my skating.

During her months away from the ice, Tennell necessarily thought about what her future would be like if she couldn’t recover to compete again. First, she would get all of her general education credits at McHenry County College near her home in Illinois, then transfer to a four-year school. Ultimately, she wants to coach. No wonder there.

When it was clear she would have a competitive future, the once homebody Tennell surprisingly chose a different path by moving to the south of France, where she knew no one but her coaches and couldn’t say more. a few words of his language.

She lives with a host family, whose 15-year-old daughter, also a skater, helps her with French. Tennell has a few French textbooks but mostly relies on Duolingo for lessons and loves the results, no matter how people laugh when she tells them she’s learning from the app.

I feel so privileged to be able to have this experience of immersion in a different culture, she said. Tennell had fun poking around in the different neighborhoods of Nice. She became amazed by French cheese, its assortment so large that former French President Charles de Gaulle joked, how can you govern a country with 246 varieties of cheese? (That was actually a gross understatement on her part, as the total is well over 1,000.) She’s blown away by pastries with confections that are works of art.

While fully committed to continuing the 2026 Olympic season, Tennell paused on whether she would base herself in France until then.

She replied with the English version of an old Yiddish proverb, Man plans and God laughs.

I took up this expression last year, she says of the adage. It’s part of my vernacular now.

She didn’t need any translation app to figure out what those words meant. Unfortunately or not, experience had taught him well.

Philip Hersh, who has covered figure skating at the past 12 Winter Olympics, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @olyphil

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/ilia-malinin-isabeau-levito-figure-skating-national-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos