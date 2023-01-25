UK government says over 200 child asylum seekers missing





UK Immigration Minister Robert Genrick arrives for a ministerial meeting in Downing Street, London, on March 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

LONDON Opposition and children’s advocates accused the UK government of endangering vulnerable young people on Tuesday after it announced the disappearance of dozens of children who arrived in the country as asylum seekers.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenlick told lawmakers that more than 200 children and young people under the age of 18 have gone missing from government-approved accommodations. He said most were teenage boys from Albania.

Labor MP Peter Kyle said 76 children had disappeared from a hotel in the South Coast seaside town of Brighton, one of many places in the country where unaccompanied children are temporarily held.

This week, The Observer newspaper, citing child protection sources and an unidentified whistleblower who works for a government contractor, said dozens of teenagers had been abducted from the street outside a Brighton hotel and locked in a car.

“The inconvenient truth for us is that if one child related to one of us in this room goes missing, the world will stop,” Kyle told the House. “But in the community, I told them that a child was missing, five were missing, then twelve were missing, then 50 were missing and now 76 are missing and nothing is happening.”

Labor Immigration spokeswoman Yvette Cooper accused the government of “complete dereliction of duty by endangering children”.

England Children’s Directorate Rachel de Souza said reports of children missing from the hotel “revealed the vulnerability of these children in limbo with a determined group trying to exploit them”.

“I am concerned for the safety of this group of children whose vulnerability is exacerbated by not speaking English,” she said in a letter to the Home Office.

Security guards, nurses and social workers are all based at the hotel to ensure the safety of the children, Jenrick said.

However, he conceded, “We do not have the authority to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in these circumstances and we know that some go missing.”

“Many of those who go missing are subsequently tracked down and located,” he said.

Jenrick saw no evidence of children being kidnapped on the streets, but promised further investigation.

“I’m not going to give up on the matter,” he said.

While Britain receives fewer asylum seekers than European countries including Italy, Germany and France, the number of people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats to reach Britain has increased significantly. In 2022, more than 45,000 people crossed the English Channel to reach Britain, and several died during the attempt.

The government has promised to stop the risky trips that have hitherto been unsuccessful.

