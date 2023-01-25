Top medical schools join growing revolt against rankings US News





The US News & World Report ranking, long a major force in higher education, faces a growing revolt from law and medical schools that refuse to cooperate with a system they say is too based on wealth and prestige. Critics of the rankings say the uprising could soon spread to undergraduate institutions.

In the past few days, medical schools at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia and Stanford universities said they would no longer provide US News with the data it uses to rank them. Their actions came after Harvard University’s top-ranked medical school announced a similar withdrawal of participation on January 17. As a result, four of the top 10 on US News’ list of best medical schools for research officially opposed the ranking process.

The rankings perpetuate a vision of medical education and the future medical and scientific workforce that we do not share, said J. Larry Jameson, dean of U-Penn.s medical school, in a statement on Tuesday. He said the metrics used by US News encourage schools to enroll students with the highest grades and test scores. Yet we strive to identify and attract students with a wide range of characteristics that predict promise, Jameson said. The careers of doctors, scientists and transformative leaders reveal the importance of other personal qualities, including creativity, passion, resilience and empathy.

A few hours after this statement, the 11th Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced that it would also no longer participate.

I was dean for 16 years, and I didn’t like living with rankings, said Dennis Charney, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine. The school almost made the decision more than five years ago, he said, but some people worried it would affect their ability to recruit top students.

A similar dynamic played out in legal education after Yale University’s top-ranked law school dropped out of the US News rankings in November. Many leading schools have followed the lead of Yale Law Schools.

US News rankings in a plethora of education markets, such as the best liberal arts colleges and the best online programs, aim to help students and others navigate complex and often confusing choices about what to do. where to apply, where to enroll and what types of degrees make sense for their career ambitions and portfolios. The assumption is that something of the essence of institutions, public or private, small or large, religious or not, can be distilled by analyzing data and assembling lists with ordinal numbers.

But Charney said the measures are pushing schools to make decisions that run counter to their own priorities. We’re going to feel a lot more freedom in our admissions policies and how we assess students, he said. We weren’t going to worry about those measurements. He feels good.

Undergraduate education officials who have long chafed at the ranking concept are also considering whether to break away from US News.

Now, I think it’s time to ask ourselves if we’re continuing, said L. Song Richardson, president of Colorado College. US News ranks it 27th among national liberal arts colleges. Richardson said US News’ criteria are narrow and often don’t reflect the mission and values ​​of his university and others. She said many in higher education share her skepticism but are reluctant to go public. They know the Emperor has no clothes, yet everyone is playing along, because they feel compelled to do so, Richardson said.

Richardson was previously dean of law at the University of California, Irvine, whose law school recently took a stand against the US News ranking. She cheered the budding revolt. People are finally ready, given everything that’s going on in the world right now, to say, we’ve had enough, she said. I am so happy.

In response to complaints, US News changed its law school ranking formula, giving more weight to certain actions schools take to promote careers in public service and less weight to how judges, academics and lawyers perceive the reputation of schools.

But the publication defends its ranking as a service for consumers trying to make sense of a confusing national market. Our mission is to help prospective students make the best decisions for their educational future, US News said last week in a statement responding to criticism from Harvard Medical School. Where students attend school and how they use their education are among the most critical decisions in their lives, and with more competitive and less transparent admissions, and increasingly expensive tuition fees, we believe students deserve to have access to all the data and information needed to make the right decision.

We know it’s difficult to compare various academic institutions across a common data set, and that’s why we’ve always said rankings should be part of the decision-making process for prospective students. The fact is, millions of prospective students visit US News’ Medical School Rankings every year because we provide students with valuable data and solutions to help them in this process.

A US News spokeswoman said Tuesday the publication had nothing to add to the statement.

College and university leaders have been criticizing the rankings for years. A common complaint: Formulas that place a premium on high test scores lead some schools to offer scholarships to students who pass their tests, rather than those in financial need. But the annual lists of top schools are so influential that most have continued to submit information that US News requests to calculate the rankings.

Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken, whose school has held the top spot for decades, sparked the uproar when she announced the school would no longer participate. We have reached a point where the filing process undermines fundamental commitments of the legal profession, Gerken wrote.

One by one, many law faculties join his.

Within medical education, it is not yet clear how far the rebellion will spread.

New York University’s second medical school, when asked about the actions of its counterparts at Harvard, Columbia, Stanford and U-Penn, released a statement that was neither for nor against US News. These academic medical centers have made a decision that is best for their institutions, the statement said. We will do what is in the best interests of NYU Langone Grossman School of Medicine, our students, and our patients.

No ranking system is perfect, said Anantha Shekhar, dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, ranked 14th on the US Newss list. He has concerns, he said, but he also acknowledged that rankings can spur healthy competition.

Well, keep submitting the data for now, he said, but you have to evaluate it well over time.

Many other top 25 medical schools have declined to take a position since Harvard’s announcement.

Two former University of Chicago medical school leaders wrote an op-ed in STAT in November urging deans to stop participating, arguing that the ranking was doing applicants a disservice and reinforcing biased practices, even racist, which should be contrary to the values ​​and the profession. standards of academic medicine.

The sole beneficiary, they wrote, is US News.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine, tied for 20th on the list of top medical schools for research, had no position on the rankings debate.

Holly J. Humphrey and Dana Levinson of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving medical education, cited multiple concerns with the ranking methodology, including an elitist focus on reputation and wealth of schools. Humphrey, who served as the dean of medical education in Chicago for 15 years, said growing competition in health care over the years has intensified the pressure on schools to try to ensure they feature at the top. from the list.

These are not new concerns. This topic comes up at nearly every meeting of medical educators and medical school deans I’ve attended in my entire career, which spans decades, Humphrey said.

