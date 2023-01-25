



Britain and the EU are unlikely to change their post-Brexit relationship, a new report says.

Major changes in UK-EU relations are unlikely, despite the significant economic blow from Britain’s exit from the bloc and falling public support for Brexit, according to a report released Tuesday by UKICE in a Changing Europe (UKICE). .

However, it did mention potential sector-by-sector deals for financial services, fisheries and the energy needed to prevent further disruption.

“The chances of such a renegotiation are slim,” said UKICE Director Anand Menon.

A UKICE poll in December found that 56% of Brits would vote to rejoin the EU, up from 45% in February. This result is in close agreement with other polls.

But Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has been doubly in favor of Brexit, and the opposition Labor Party is avoiding proposals to loosen the deal after 2016 fearing it will lose support in Brexit voting areas.

Talks between London and Brussels on Brexit implementation are continuing nearly three years after the UK left Brexit, and the final outcome is still being shaped.

In particular, the powder keg is a way to manage the largely open border between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and Ireland, an EU member state.

“The challenge at hand is to address the issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, but even if this is achieved, other deadlines and decisions are looming, relating to data exchange, electric vehicles and fish, among others,” the report said.

UKICE said UK-EU relations were “neither stable nor stable”. However, it noted that neither side seemed to want to re-evaluate the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which was signed in December 2020 after more than four years of political debate.

“There appears to be little political space on either side of the channel for a major rethink or renegotiation of the relationship,” the UK said, citing the lack of trust, British politics and the benefits of the current agreement for EU exporters.

“In the near future, change in relationships will be slow and gradual,” he said, suggesting that scientific research, energy security and emissions trading could be areas where current relationships could deepen.

The impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union has far-reaching implications for people on both sides of the English Channel, as well as for business and the economy.

While it’s hard to isolate Brexit’s economic impact from COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, economists pretty much agree that Brexit made things worse.

The UK economy has underperformed its European neighbors since the pandemic.

