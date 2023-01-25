Hundreds of child asylum seekers are missing in the UK, the government has admitted.





CNN —

Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing since the UK government began housing minors in hotels due to strain on the asylum accommodation system, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told MPs Tuesday calling for an investigation into the matter. said.

About 200 children have gone missing since July 2021, Jenrick said on Tuesday. Of the 4,600 unaccompanied children housed in hotels since July 2021, 440 are missing, and 200 children are still missing, he said.

About 13 of the 200 missing children are under the age of 16 and, according to government data, one is a woman. The majority, 88%, are Albanian nationals, while the remaining 12% are from Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Vietnam, Pakistan and Turkey.

Jenrick blamed the problem on the increase in migrant boats crossing the English Channel to Britain, where as of July 2021 the government had no alternative but to use specialized hotels to house minors.

The hotel deal was tentatively signed, but as of October four hotels were operating, with more than 200 rooms designated for child migrants, according to a report by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration.

Charities and immigrant rights groups in the UK have long complained about the poor situation in the country, where the asylum system is overwhelmed and underfunded.

The number of asylum applications processed in the UK has plummeted in recent years, leaving people unable to work, locked in processing facilities or makeshift hotels for months and years, and fueling unwieldy debates about UK borders.

The first missing migrant children were reported by the British media on Saturday, newspaper The Observer said on Saturday that dozens of asylum-seeking children had been kidnapped by a gang from a hotel run by the British Home Office in Brighton, southern England.

Since then, the opposition Labor Party, the human rights group Refugee Council, and local governments have demanded urgent measures, raising voices calling for an urgent investigation into this issue.

The Interior Department said these reports were not true, and in a statement to CNN, an Interior Department spokesperson said:

The spokesperson added that strong protection procedures are in place and that when a child goes missing, local authorities work closely with authorities, including the police, to locate them urgently.

While the UK government does not have the power to detain unaccompanied minors who are free to leave hotels, Jenrick defended the UK Home Office’s protective practices, saying records of children leaving and returning from hotels are kept and monitored and support workers are on hand. Accompany children on activities and social outings.

Many of the missing people have since been tracked down and located, Jenrick told Congress.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper of the opposition Labor Party denounced the traffickers, telling parliament that children were literally being picked up outside buildings and disappeared and were not found. They are being dragged off the streets by human traffickers.

Cooper said urgent and serious action was needed to crack down on gangs to keep children and young people safe.

We have been warned by Greater Manchester Police that asylum hotels and day care centers are being targeted by organized criminals. And in this case, there’s a pattern here where the gang knows where to come to pick up the kids, often because they trafficked them here in the first place, she added. A criminal network is involved. The government is failing to completely stop them.

On Monday, British charity Refugee Action said it was ugly that children who came to the country seeking safety were at risk. Ultimate responsibility rests with the Home Secretary, they added, and her decision to operate the asylum system based on hostility rather than pity.

The British charity Refugee Council took to Twitter to express its deep concern about the practice of placing separated children in Home Office accommodation outside the legal provisions, leaving more than 200 people at risk of missing.

