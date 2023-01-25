US to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027





WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) – The United States plans to test a nuclear fission-powered spacecraft engine by 2027 as part of a long-term effort by NASA to demonstrate more efficient methods of propulsion astronauts to Mars in the future, said the head of space agencies. said Tuesday.

NASA will partner with the US military’s research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it into space “as early as 2027”, the NASA administrator says , Bill Nelson, at a conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The U.S. space agency has been studying the concept of nuclear thermal propulsion for decades, which introduces heat from a nuclear fission reactor into a hydrogen-powered thruster to provide thrust believed to be far more efficient than traditional rocket engines based on of chemicals.

NASA officials see nuclear thermal propulsion as crucial to sending humans beyond the moon and deeper into space. According to the engineers, a trip to Mars from Earth using this technology could take about four months instead of nine months with a conventional chemical propulsion engine.

This would significantly reduce the time astronauts would be exposed to deep space radiation and would also require fewer supplies, such as food and other cargo, on a trip to Mars.

“If we have faster travel for humans, it’s safer travel,” NASA assistant administrator and former astronaut Pam Melroy said Tuesday.

The planned 2027 demonstration, part of an existing DARPA research program that NASA is now joining, could also inform the ambitions of the US Space Force, which has considered deploying spacecraft powered by nuclear reactors capable to move other satellites into orbit near the moon, DARPA and NASA officials said.

In 2021, DARPA granted funds to the Blue Origin space company of General Atomics, Lockheed Martin and Jeff Bezos to study the design of nuclear reactors and spacecraft. Around March, the agency will select a company to build the nuclear spacecraft for the 2027 demonstration, program manager Tabitha Dodson said in an interview.

The budget for the joint NASA-DARPA effort is $110 million for fiscal year 2023 and is expected to be hundreds of millions more through 2027.

