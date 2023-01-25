Why most travelers will soon need permission to enter the UK





Travelers leaving for the UK in the near future will soon face a very different entry process. The UK is set to roll out its Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme in the first quarter of this year.

Following a similar approach to the US ESTA and Canadian eTA, the UK ETA requires visa-free travelers (excluding UK and Irish citizens) to fill out a simple online form and pay a fee.

The UK Home Secretary has given permission to enter the scheme, previously introduced through the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 Act, to make it easier for our friends to come to the UK and contribute to the UK, but more for those we don’t want to come here. He explained that it was difficult.

The European Union will also introduce its own version, known as ETIAS, later this year.

It’s a departure from the current process, but it’s actually rather straightforward.

How does the UK ETA work?

Prior to travel, passengers from approved countries must fill out an online application covering various details such as contact information, biometric data and travel plans, in addition to a few simple eligibility questions.

Responses are then checked against various secure databases, and if the application is successful, the traveler will receive an ETA within 48-72 hours.

On arrival, border formalities will not change and passengers will still have to queue at immigration. However, since travelers have already been vetted prior to travel, hopefully the new ETA will speed up the process significantly.

An ETA is not a visa. It merely authorizes individuals to board the airline and travel to the UK.

When does the UK ETA come into effect?

The phased rollout of the UK’s electronic travel authorization scheme will begin in the first quarter of 2023 and the Home Office claims the program will be fully implemented by the end of 2024.

The rollout will follow the schedule below.

Q1 First release: Closed beta testing phase End of Q1 to early Q3 Second release: Qatar Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia End of Q2: Other countries Who can apply for a UK ETA?

Details have yet to be released, but the list of countries subject to the UK ETA is expected to match that country’s existing visa waiver list. This includes arrivals from EU countries along with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

How to apply for a UK ETA

Once the ETA program is open to the general public, travelers should apply for an ETA by visiting the Visa & Immigration page on the official government website, Gov.uk.

How much is the UK ETA?

The UK Home Office says more details on the plan, including ETA costs, will be announced at an appropriate time. Similar plans around the world give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

Canadian eTA is CAD$7 (AUD$7.50) EU ETIAS is CAD$7 (AUD$11) US ESTA is USD$21 (AUD$29) How long is the UK ETA valid?

The validity period of the UK ETA will be published soon. But for guidance, if we look at other countries with similar systems, it will take 2-3 years.

What if I do not have a UK ETA?

Travelers must provide the airline with proof of the approved ETA in print or digital format prior to travel. The Interior Ministry said it would notify airlines of passengers’ conditions prior to travel.

Fines may apply if passengers arrive without an ETA.

Does an ETA replace a visa?

No, the UK Electronic Travel Authorization applies to short stays of up to six months for tourism and business purposes only and is not a substitute for a visa.

People visiting for other purposes, such as living or working in the UK, will still need to apply for the appropriate visa.

