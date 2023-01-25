‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Brings Major Changes to the Game’s Story





Episode 2 of The Last of Us landed on HBO Max last Sunday, and it saw Ellie, Tess, and Joel take the first steps on their dark journey across the United States. Fans of the classic video game will no doubt be delighted with how closely the series mirrors the source material.

There were some major deviations from the game though, so let’s dive into that.

Origin of Cordyceps

Since the game is limited to the perspectives of Joel and Ellie, references to the origins of the pandemic are limited to notes and old journals scattered around the environment.

In contrast, the opening flashback of Episode 2 reveals how the Cordyceps fungus ruined the world in 2003. After being bitten by an unknown person, a woman working at a flour and grain factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, gnawed at her colleagues before being shot. .

Several of these people were executed to prevent the problem from getting worse, but it was too late. After being consulted by security forces and discovering that the dead woman’s body had been colonized by the fungus, mycology expert Ibu Ratna (Christine Hakim) offers terrifying advice: Bomb the city to prevent it from spread further.

Ibu Ratna realizes the world is doomed.

HBO

Seemingly accepting that this was the end, Ratna asks to be driven home so she can spend her remaining time with her family. Series writer Craig Mazin told CNET it was the scariest moment on the show for him.

“It’s terrifying to me,” he said. “It grounds everything, and the more real we can make the peripheral feel, the more real the center will feel.”

So yeah, happy stuff. In his deep dive into the science behind the show’s fungal pandemic, CNET’s Jackson Ryan noted that we rely heavily on rice, wheat and corn as food sources. If any of them were infected with a fungal pathogen, it could be devastating.

In-game, Cordyceps is spread via spores – Mazin told ComicBook.com that the team changed it for the show to avoid characters wearing gas masks all the time (they often wear them at indoors in games). Separately, “Ibu” is not the scientist’s first name. It is apparently an Indonesian honorary title.

The game forces characters to avoid Cordyceps spores.

Naughty Dog A Dark Fate

Mysterious teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is immune to the fungal brain infection that has reduced much of the population to savage cannibals, so smuggler partners Tess and Joel (Anna Torv and Pedro Pascal) have been tasked with deliver her to the rebel group known as the Fireflies. They hope to replicate Ellie’s resistance and restore the world.

The story of the 2023 episode sticks closely to the game, until Tess hides the fact that she had been bitten by one of the Bostonian Museum’s infected. They reach the Capitol Building and find the corpses of the Fireflies they were supposed to bring Ellie to.

Tess reveals her injury, accepts that she is doomed, and demands that a reluctant Joel bring Ellie to their pals Bill and Frank, so they can help bring Ellie to the Fireflies.

Tess wants the world restored, even if she won’t be there to see it.

HBO

“You get her there. You keep her alive. And you put everything in order,” she said. “All the shit we’ve done. Please say yes, Joel, please.”

In the game, soldiers from the authoritarian remnants of the US Army arrive at the building and Tess stays behind to delay their opponents. She is quickly shot, but her sacrifice gives Joel and Ellie the chance to escape.

The show, however, sees a horde of infected descend on the Capitol building, and Tess stays behind to cover Joel and Ellie’s escape. She throws gas and grenades all over the ground.

“Joel, save whoever you can save,” she says, prompting him to get a struggling Ellie to safety.

Joel suddenly finds himself responsible for Ellie.

HBO

As the infected rush in, Tess struggles to light the lighter and blow them all up. A particularly horribly mutated Infected notices her and extends his tendrils from her mouth into hers. Series co-creator Neil Druckmann explained the disturbing scene to Entertainment Weekly.

“These things don’t have to get violent unless you stop them from spreading. [the infection] further,” Druckmann said. “It comes true in this beautiful but horrible way with [Tess].”

I never wanted a flame to light again. To our relief, she manages to light the fire and closes her eyes before the explosion kills her and a group of infected. Ellie and Joel witness the explosion from outside, and a quietly devastated Joel walks away.

Explaining why the show is currently using Infected instead of soldiers, Mazin told the Washington Post that soldiers are unlikely to venture so deep into dangerous territory to hunt fugitives who would likely be killed anyway. The horde also heightens the danger of the Cordyceps fungus just as it was revealed that Ellie could be the source of a cure.

This dark story continues on HBO Max next Sunday, January 29.

The Best TV and Streaming Shows of 2023 You Can’t Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More See All Photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/culture/entertainment/the-last-of-us-episode-2-makes-some-major-changes-to-the-games-story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos