The best and worst airlines in the United States: WSJ





The Wall Street Journal has unveiled its annual list of the best and worst airlines in the United States. Delta Air Lines took the top spot, while JetBlue Airways fell behind its competitors. Southwest Airlines ranked surprisingly high despite its chaotic holiday slump. Loading Something is loading.

After a chaotic year of extreme weather, flight cancellations, staff shortages and air traffic control problems, the Wall Street Journal has unveiled its annual list of America’s best airlines.

Results are determined by seven key metrics, including flight cancellations, on-time performance, delays, involuntary travel, lost baggage and complaints. For the most part, the rankings haven’t changed much from 2021, with Delta Air Lines taking the top spot for the second year in a row.

The Atlanta-based carrier won first place in three categories of on-time arrivals, cancellations and bumping. However, that’s significantly worse than the carrier achieved in 2021 when it also took the crown for the least complaints and extreme delays.

During an earnings call in January, company CEO Ed Bastian described 2022 as “the toughest operating year in our history,” which has been exacerbated by strong demand and post-pandemic growth. fast.

According to aviation data company Anuvu, which provided the WSJ ranking figures, Delta had the best on-time arrival rate of 81.7%. However, this figure was down from 87.9% the previous year and 83.4% in 2019. In total, the carrier canceled around 31,000 flights in 2022, three times more than in 2021.

The WSJ noted that Hawaiian Airlines actually beat Delta in terms of fewer cancellations, but the outlet does not include Hawaiian in its rankings due to its unique operating geography.

Alaska Airlines took second place in this year’s rankings, in part due to the severe winter storm that hit the Pacific Northwest in December.

Southwest Airlines took third place. The Dallas-based carrier ranked surprisingly high despite its chaotic winter crisis, which resulted in more than 16,000 flight cancellations and more than $800 million in potential costs, according to The New York Times.

The carrier ranked low in several individual categories, including cancellations and bumps, but, until its collapse, received the fewest complaints from customers. However, the WSJ noted that Christmas Chaos complaints and baggage handling data were not available for the 2022 results, but will be considered next year.

At the bottom of the list was JetBlue Airways. The airline did not improve on last year’s rankings and actually had the worst delay rate, beating only Allegiant Air in on-time performance and cancellations.

According to Anuvu, JetBlue canceled 3.3% of its flights in 2022. The company’s chairman, President Joanna Geraghty, told the WSJ that this can be attributed to the very congested northeast airports in which JetBlue operates.

By comparison, Allegiant’s cancellation rate was 4.3% last year, although the Las Vegas-based carrier was the top airline in terms of involuntary removal and baggage handling.

Overall, flight cancellations among major US airlines rose 69% last year. That’s a huge number considering the increase in scheduled flights was only 13%, according to the WSJ. However, almost 60% of cancellations took place between January and June, with the second half of 2022 looking better for travellers.

Despite the problems, some carriers eventually turned a profit by year-end, such as Delta and United Airlines.

Here’s a look at the WSJ’s list of the best and worst airlines in the United States.

9. JetBlue Airways JetBlue Airways. Elie Joseph Parypa / Shutterstock

Ranking 2021: 9

8. Border airlines Border airlines. Carlos Yudica

Ranking 2021: 6 (tied with American Airlines)

7. Spirit Airlines Spirit Airlines. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock

Ranking 2021: 8

6. American Airlines American Airlines. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ranking 2021: 6 (tied with Frontier)

5. Allegiant Air Allegiant Air. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock

Ranking 2021: 5

4. United Airlines United Airlines. United Airlines

Ranking 2021: 4

3. South West Airlines South West Airlines. George Rose/Getty Images

Ranking 2021: 3

2. Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines. Alaska Airlines

Ranking 2021: 2

1. Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines. On The Run Photo/Shutterstock

Ranking 2021: 1

