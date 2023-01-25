UK discloses seizure of Russian equipment, directs industry to develop new countermeasures





London Britain has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and turned it over to state intelligence and industrial partners to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive support and countermeasures.

The approach is part of London’s much broader effort to assist Ukraine with military aid packages, training, coordinating logistical supply chains, conducting intelligence operations campaigns and sharing information with the public to counter Russia’s false claims of a just war. . ,” said a senior UK Ministry of Defense official at the International Armored Vehicle Conference in London.

The official, who requested anonymity per meeting rules, declined to discuss which particular systems were captured and passed on to intelligence groups and industry, but the revelations provide new evidence of how the UK is actively securing them. Direct insight into Kremlin technology.

The official said anything that could undermine the reliability of Russian systems would lead to the creation of market opportunities for alternative solutions, a clear hint that the industry is being directed to investigate Russian equipment and design superior countermeasures. Britain is also ensuring that Ukrainians benefit from their newfound knowledge.

We are providing advice and support to Ukrainian leaders and planners at arm’s length. In my opinion, this is a truly integrated, multi-domain approach, the UK representative added.

Nearly a year into the war, Ukraine has subverted commentators’ expectations, with comments by defense analysts predicting that Russia will emerge victorious before it invades. The dispute also showed that the impression that Russia is strategically savvy when it comes to possessing an arsenal of modern equipment and capabilities has been discredited, he added.

All you have to do is listen to and read the testimony of [Ukrainian survivors] Occupation of Kherson and Treatment of Russian Soldiers on the Bakhmut Front [by senior leadership] To realize how morally bankrupt Russia is, said the official. That’s one of the reasons I believe Ukraine will win.

Responding to Ukraine’s request for European countries to provide modern main battle tanks ahead of the expected new Russian offensive, the UK recently approved the supply of a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks equipped with armored recovery and repair vehicles and will deliver AS90 self-propelled 155mm guns. . , UAVs and Starstreak air defense missiles to Kyiv.

Based on its extensive analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, the MoD plans to revise its own defense strategy through the publication of an Integrated Review Refresh, which officials say is a new order document.

He declined to elaborate on what the document would contain, but confirmed that the MoD, Treasury and Foreign Offices are currently in detailed talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the document to be released in the coming months.

I added that I did not know what the outcome of that conversation would be.

As previously reported by Breaking Defense, the British Army was “uncomfortable” with various functions included in the service’s Future Solider long-term battle planning strategy as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, including air defense, unmanned systems, deep sea fire and intelligence, surveillance, and targeting. and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Capabilities Gap.

A British official said a number of key themes emerged from the war in Ukraine that would affect the integrated review refresh from a combat optimization standpoint.

This includes the need to realign equipment inventories and recapitalize against the reality of ensuring high consumption rates and production to plan for and sustain high levels of conflict.

In addition, combat force numbers must be complemented by capabilities provided by neighbors so that joint deployments or efforts can best use communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), air defense, and logistics resources.

It is this balance we are trying to achieve in order to effectively use our forces around the world, because without it, puffs will run out too quickly.

In a NATO context, he added, we must be able to counter a number of new multi-domain threats.

as president [Volodymyr] with Zelensky [Ukrainian generals] As we prepare for another period of fierce battle, at home in the UK we are improving our force designs and capabilities to meet these future challenges and protect our country. [them] official explained.

