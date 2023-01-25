The Last Of Us Show Could Be Better If It Worked Like The Game





Screenshot: HBO/Kotaku

Although HBO The Last of Us largely preserves the story and lore of the original game, it rarely seems interested in adapting the real-life things most gamers spend time doing while playing The Last of Us. Prioritizing the game’s narrative over depicting specific game mechanics, there’s a tension told through the original button-operated action that doesn’t seem realized in the show. The television is not interactive and it does appear that the creative goals of this show were to focus strictly on the characters and overall plot, avoiding what could have been considered gimmicks in order to achieve a kind of more culturally acceptable prestige storytelling. But without recreations of certain scenes and a reluctance to try to adapt the story the game tells through the objects of its world and the raw, brutal ingenuity its characters must rely on to survive, an entire side of The Last of Us is simply not present. The story has been adapted, but not necessarily the game.

The Last of Us video game certainly falls under the category of action games, but does so through a survival horror lens that slows down that action considerably. When the tension is high, especially in combat, every step taken, every bullet loaded, and every decision made is done under the threat of death and failure. The Last of Us asks players to not only quickly think about what items and weapons they have on hand, but also what they could hypothetically acquire through a relatively quick and instantaneous crafting system that sees Joel and Ellie use bottles, rags, gunpowder, sharp objects, etc.

But unlike other video game adaptations, such as the Paramounts Halo TV show, The Last of Us seems very indifferent to the story told by the original through its gritty gameplay. This may be its secret sauce so far, but it may also be a missed opportunity: games tell whole stories through what you do, not just what you see and hear.

It wasn’t until the second episode that something on screen triggered a reaction I knew well from countless hours of playing The Last of Us: the pressure and anxiety of painfully reloading a gun, one fucking bullet at a time while a murderous creature breathes. in your neck. And yet, it was fleeting, and the show doesn’t feel like it wants to stay there for too long.

This happens in a scene that directly parallels the events of the game: Ellie, Joel, and Tess must move through an old, abandoned museum full of clickers. As in the lore of the games, these are humans in an advanced stage of infection who can no longer see but walk around while making, you guessed it, clicking sounds that provide a kind of echolocation.

In this scene, Joel hides out of direct sight of a clicker, holding a flashlight between his head and his left shoulder. He carefully empties the empty balls into his hand. Considering we just watched a clicker notice the group after a silent gasp from Ellie, it’s clear that a dropped piece of metal would be a fatal mistake. Joel slips the empty balls into his left pocket before fishing new balls from his right. It’s awkward, dangerous, tense. And for anyone who’s played the game, it sounds familiar.

Watching I caught myself saying like I do when I’m playing the game and I’m out of ammo, load that damn gun, please. The tension I felt here was almost tactile, because I was trained to react, not just watch, that kind of tension with an awkward struggle similar to what Joel has on screen both times. But I’m sure that moment translated for those who haven’t played the game either. You’ve probably felt the urge to recharge, recharge, recharge please within your very soul.

In the game, your character (usually Joel) navigates his inventory by pressing the d-pad and different face buttons depending on what you’re trying to do. That sums up what it’s like to rummage through your backpack or your pockets. While you can improve the speed at which you craft or equip weapons, that tension is pretty central to horror and action, and it’s hard to imagine the game without it. Aside from the scene I just mentioned, and a moment in a later episode where it seems like the camera is moving to a near-over-the-shoulder perspective while Joel draws a gun, the show generally sticks to the standard prestige television framing of its zombie action and drama.

Consider how the action was portrayed in the TV adaptation of the first-person shooter Halo. (Let’s ignore all the dramatic departures the show makes from its lore and the very, uh, weird things that have happened narratively; that’s off topic right now. I want to explicitly point out how the show adapts the story told through Halos gameplay.) Not only does the camera sometimes literally swing to a first-person perspective, but even the action we see on screen matches what we do in-game .

It made for some of the best moments in the Halo series: characters throwing grenades before colliding with an enemy, bouncing them off enemies to lower their shields and finish the job like we do in the game. drops aren’t a thing, as we see Master Chief and other Spartans jump onto a planet from orbit with no problem; Achieving this in a Halo game is often very empowering, as are those action scenes. Even the relatively high jump height of the Halo game characters is communicated during these action sequences. The show often looks at how the game plays, when it could have just offered standard TV gun action.

Even if you’ve never played a Halo game, the super-soldier fantasy of the action is probably communicated well on screen. And if you’ve played any of the games, it sounds familiar. Halo the TV show was interested in telling a very different sequence of events with its world and lore, but it was completely determined to translate the action we know from games into the new medium.

Screenshot: Naughty Dog / Kotaku

In The Last of Us, the absence of similar scenes alters the tension present in the source material. An example of this is the classic smash the square button to break the glass sequence at the start of the game after Joel and Tommys flipped the van during the outbreak. The dilemma of having to hang out but also not necessarily wanting to hang out with all the zombies is central to this scene. With repeated banging of the glass as a transitional moment, the impending rupture of violence on top of violence, were on the edge of our seats, often crushing the button. The show doesn’t replicate that feeling, it doesn’t adapt that feeling. In the show, Joel simply grabs Sarah and leaves the truck. Similar moments of intense gameplay, which require button mashing or precise aiming, are a matter of life and death; but it’s not fully translated into the TV show. A later action scene that provides one of the game’s most stark and desperate images is also strangely absent from the series.

But it’s not just the action that’s portrayed in a different way. The very items used to craft items, the act of crafting, and the level of ingenuity these characters had to develop in this fallen world aren’t really depicted or conveyed in the TV show. The Last of Uss game objects, in their raw, crafted, and timeless location and use, are important to the tone of the game.

Just as human-infected shows and games bear a warped resemblance to themselves, The Last of Us’ environment also feels like a sad echo of the world that once was. Items once made for other purposes must now be reconsidered, used in crafting, or relocated to navigate terrain that was once open to humans, but now presents obstacles. Items once made for a completely different purpose must be repurposed for last-minute survival. A brick in The Last of Us changes from an object and building symbol to a destroy symbol when you use it to smash a clicker’s head, with the brick crumbling into dust as you go that you do.

The slow back and forth of item management is part of the drama and tension of The Last of Us. Screenshot: Naughty Dog/Kotaku

The desperation may be conveyed in the series by a character grabbing a pipe at random to wield it, but the barbarism and timeless feeling of wielding a baseball bat with scissors tapping around his standard in-game homemade weapon doesn’t come across. ever produce here. No one takes a used cola bottle and some rags to make a serviceable but faulty muffler. The shocking reality of seeing objects ripped out of use before the outbreak and how people had to develop radically different relationships with the physical world just isn’t on the show. Beyond the characters’ emotional states, this was a key element in conveying the desperation, brutality, and need for survival in the world of The Last of Us. Players develop an instinctive reflex to seek out supplies as they enter into a room. The need to adapt quickly, deploy various MacGyverisms, and survive is part of The Last of Us’ story, though the TV show largely ignores it.

The Last of Us is a really good entertaining TV show that has some real moments of greatness. But given how cinematic the game already was, and how much the show overhauls those scenes, it sounds almost as impressive as an acoustic rendition of Metallicas Nothing Else Matters; noteworthy if it’s particularly well done, but it was already halfway through the original. The Last of Us wants to claim the prize by finally breaking the curse of video game adaptations, but if it succeeds, it will have done so without adapting the actual game portion of the video game.

