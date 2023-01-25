Penns medical school drops from US News rankings, joining Harvard, Stanford and Columbia





The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday that it is dropping the annual rankings of the best medical schools compiled by US News & World Report, joining the medical schools of Harvard, Stanford and Columbia universities.

The two annual lists, one for research, the other for primary care, pay too much attention to doctors’ grades, test results and subjective evaluations, said Perelman Dean J. Larry Jameson , in a letter to faculty, staff and students of the school.

Officials at other schools made similar comments when announcing their decisions this month. All four institutions are perennial tops in US News’ annual list of top research schools, although they tend to score lower in the media’s primary care rankings.

Penn’s decision will take effect next year, as the school has already submitted its final data for this year’s assessment, Jameson wrote. Although Penn has traditionally performed well in the rankings, the process fails to capture many of the qualities that make good doctors and researchers, he said.

We strive to identify and attract students with a wide range of characteristics that predict promise, he wrote. The careers of doctors, scientists and transformative leaders reveal the importance of other personal qualities, including creativity, passion, resilience and empathy.

These qualities are particularly important in serving diverse communities, he said.

Rankings criticized as elitist, not reflecting diversity

Katrina Armstrong, dean of Columbias Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, was even more outspoken when announcing her school’s move on Jan. 20.

Ranking medical schools perpetuates a narrow and elitist perspective on medical education, she writes. They emphasize self-reinforcing criteria such as reputation and institutional wealth, rather than measuring a school’s success in producing a diverse, well-educated cohort of physicians capable of changing the medicine for the better and to meet the needs of society.

It’s just a beauty contest, that’s what it boils down to. No more no less.

Northwestern University physician William McGaghie, longtime critic of US News rankings

Asked for comment, US News said it had no updates beyond what its chief executive, Eric Gertler, said in response to Harvard’s January 17 announcement. In a Jan. 18 statement, Gertler said rankings are a valuable resource for millions each year.

We believe students deserve access to all the data and information needed to make the right decision, he said. We know it’s difficult to compare various academic institutions across a common data set, and that’s why we’ve always said rankings should be part of the decision-making process for prospective students.

Northwestern University physician William McGaghie, a longtime critic of the US News rankings, hailed Penn’s latest move.

Dr. Jameson is exercising great leadership within the academic medical community by being among the first to say this is insane nonsense, he said in a telephone interview. It’s just a beauty contest, that’s what it boils down to. No more no less.

McGaghie, professor of medical education and preventive medicine at Northwesterns Feinberg School of Medicine, predicted that other medical schools would soon withdraw from the rankings process.

Jefferson and Cooper will continue to participate in the ranking

Three other Philadelphia-area medical schools, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, and Cooper Medical School at Rowan University, said Tuesday that they would continue to participate.

In December, Penns Law School also said it would stop submitting data for the US News ranking process, instead releasing the data on its own. Harvard and Yale Law Schools made similar announcements. But US News said it would continue to rank law schools whether or not they submit data.

In its latest assessment of medical schools, US News ranked Harvard first in research, Columbia third, Penn sixth (tied with Duke University), and Stanford eighth. For primary care, Harvard ranked ninth, Penn 20th, Stanford 30th, and Columbia 75th.

Rankings are based on a wide range of metrics, including faculty-student ratio, acceptance rate, peer reviews, and MCAT standardized admissions test scores.

The current rankings are based on data from fall 2021 and early 2022. Of 192 accredited medical schools, 130 responded and 124 were ranked in both research and primary care, US News said in an online description of its methodology. Six schools were not ranked because as of mid-winter 2022 they only had provisional, preliminary or pre-accreditation status, the outlet said.

In addition to its top two lists, US News also ranks medical schools by several other metrics, including the most diverse and most graduates practicing in medically underserved areas.

