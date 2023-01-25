Disclosure: The Impact of North-South Division on the UK Economy | political news





The north of England has the lowest level of investment among developed countries, a think tank said.

According to a new IPPR North report, Greece will be the only OECD country with less public and private investment if the region is a country.

Researchers found that the UK overall ranks 35th out of 38 OECD countries in terms of receiving least investment.

Slovakia, Poland and Hungary all enjoy more investment than the UK.

If the OECD average was applied to the UK from 2017 to 2020, £397 billion more would have been invested.

The report said Britain and North Korea were held back by “huge inequality” and “systemic underinvestment” in research and development, infrastructure and transport.

The extent of the regional disparities is shown in the report, including how productivity per hour working in the North is around £7 lower than the UK average, while hourly wages are £1.60 lower than the rest of the UK.

Upstate Mayor, Leveling Secretary Michael Gove and Labor Shadow Leveling Secretary Lisa Nandy will all be attending the Northern Convention today, which will bring together business, political and civic leaders from the region.

Political leaders in the region will argue that leveling the North and South should be “locked” to British law as it requires more long-term funding, as opposed to the current competitive bidding system.

Mr Nandy will accuse the Conservatives of “wiping out” areas that once fueled Britain’s economy, while Mr Gove will say his government has overseen “the largest transfer of power from Whitehall to local leaders across Britain in modern times”. will.

Image: Among OECD countries, only Greece invests less than North Korea.

Read More: Sunak Denies Southern Preference While Raising Allocation Levels

IPPR researcher and report author Marcus Johns said: “Of all the advanced economies around the world, our economy is regionally the most fragmented and deteriorating. .

“But what’s even more unacceptable is that our country is divided by design. It’s the result of a decision.

“The strength of North Korea is its national strength. The prosperity of the North is the prosperity of the country.

“It is up to governments to unlock this potential by acknowledging that change must be made and enabling empowered and well-resourced local governments to align and deliver a long-term local vision for change.”

Click to subscribe to the Sophy Ridge on Sunday podcast.

The report highlights other places in the world that have recovered their struggling economies, such as Leipzig in Germany, which is now Europe’s fastest-growing city thanks to industry and investment.

“The international evidence is clear. Governments that relinquish power and work positively with their local communities can succeed at leveling up,” said IPPR Northern Director Zoe Billingham.

“Political leaders must ‘reduce’ and learn from our international neighbors to achieve regional growth and close painful divides. We know that private investment follows public investment.”

After announcing the latest beneficiaries of the government’s leveling fund last week, the ministers faced criticism for favoring the richer southeast at the expense of the disenfranchised north.

Image: Leipzig struggled, but investments changed their fortunes. Photo: A.P.

A government spokesperson said: “This report fundamentally misrepresents the clear steps we are taking to raise the regional level and work to spread opportunities across the UK, including in the North of England.”

“This includes investing £3.19 billion through level-up funding for regeneration, transport and cultural projects and £3 billion to transform the regional transport network.

“The government has also secured insider investments such as Manchester’s Credera, Sunderland’s Nissan and the Port of Tyne’s Equinor, which have helped create thousands of highly skilled jobs.

“We’ve also launched Freeports in Teeside, Liverpool City and the Humber to spur investment and signed new mandates in York, North Yorkshire and the North East to give more power to local leaders.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/north-of-england-sees-lowest-investment-of-advanced-economies-think-tank-finds-12794629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos