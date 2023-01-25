Iraq declares its support for the presence of American troops





Just three years ago, Iraq was on the verge of expelling American troops who had helped drive the Islamic State out of the country. In January 2020, days after a month-long military exchange between the US and Iran culminated in the US assassination of a notorious Iranian military commander and a ballistic missile attack of retaliation against US troops in Iraq, the Iraqi parliament, with the support of the prime minister then in office, took a symbolic vote to expel the foreign forces.

The scene in Baghdad, according to former US officials, was a state of near-pandemonium, with Iran-backed Hezbollah operatives whipping votes in a flurry of calls, just as US lawmakers would on the Capitol Hill only in this case, with much more serious carrots and sticks attached.

Kataib Hezbollah guys texted and called the cellphones of incumbent members of the Council of Representatives, threatening and/or bribing them if they did not vote in favour, said Jonathan Lord, a former defense official American and congressional aide who is now the director of the Middle East security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a Washington-based think tank. There was an immense amount of coercion to get that vote across the finish line.

But the American presence hanging by a thread in pre-pandemic Iraq, at the tenuous invitation of the government in Baghdad, now appears to be here to stay indefinitely. This is after newly sworn in Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, in his first interview with Western media last week, told the Wall Street Journal that he wanted the 2,000 US forces in the country, which are training Iraqi troops to fight the Islamic State, continue to do their job for the foreseeable future.

We think we need foreign forces, Sudani told the Journal. The elimination of ISIS needs more time.

Although Sudanese public support for the US mission, which has become increasingly limited since Iraq declared the physical Islamic States caliphate defeated in late 2017 and combat troops were withdrawn, appears to be a sharp reversal of the tide in Baghdad, this reflects a constant movement towards Washington in recent years. .

Former US officials tell Foreign Policy that Iraqi prime ministers have expressed strong support for the US military mission behind closed doors, dating back to Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who was at the helm during the back and forth between US forces and supported by Iran. militias that culminated in a US drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani and a subsequent Iranian ballistic missile strike hit Iraqi bases housing US troops in January 2020.

Every time the door closed, it was: We support you 100%, we want American troops here, both to ensure resistance to the defeat of the Islamic State but also to counter Iranian influence, said a former senior Trump administration official, who spoke to Foreign Policy. on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about discussions behind closed doors. But then when the doors open, there’s a change in those things, isn’t there? Because they have to come to terms with their own history.

The move comes as the US Department of Defense has increased the pace of kill-or-capture raids against top Islamic State operatives in Syria, as The Wall Street Journal reported in December. The United States is increasingly concerned about radicalism seeping out of the war-torn country and other vulnerable countries, as the Islamic State has metastasized from Syria to Iraq in 2014. Sudani told the Journal that he was particularly concerned about the possibility of the terrorist group entering Iraq through its cells in Syria. The group still has fortifications in western Anbar province, has shown signs of strength in the north and has claimed responsibility for recent bombings near Baghdad.

Although he is under pressure from Shiite hardliners, such as supporters of the cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a former US enemy during the 2003 US invasion, Sudani, who has been backed by pro-Iranian factions in the Iraqi parliament known as the Coordination Framework, has also begun using elite counterterrorism forces to crack down on currency smuggling into Iran, another measure likely to appeal to policymakers in Washington, and has hosted US President Joe Bidens, Czar of the Middle East, in Baghdad in the days following his topical comments on the presence of US forces.

They need to balance, but they also need continued US support, the former senior Trump administration official said. For the most part, there were helpers there. Did not try to manipulate their political system or had different allegiances from their militias and military. Were basically just there to make them more capable so the common enemy of ISIS wouldn’t come back.

The possibility of more US dollars of aid and trade flowing into the country, and a smoother relationship akin to Washington’s ties with the Gulf states, was also a major motivation for reversing the relationship. But even as the Sudanese statement appears to leave the US military mission, which has been undermined by a tenuous policy only made worse by Suleimani’s assassination, in its best situation in years, experts fear the lack of attention to the US-Iraqi relationship within the Biden administration leaves the Pentagon ill-prepared to seize the moment.

That could change. TheJournal reported that Sudani planned to send a delegation to Washington in February in a bid to pave the way for a meeting with Biden later this year. Following the Sudanese’s comments, a militia calling itself the International Resistance Faction claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing of a US convoy traveling near Baghdad.

[Sudanis] statement was controversial. This is already causing a lot of gnashing of teeth in the Iraqi political space, said CNAS’ Lord. I think the biggest problem for Centcom is that there is apparently absolutely no planning or vision for what the future of the US-Iraq relationship looks or should look like.

