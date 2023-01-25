UK ranks 3rd in Global Index for Freedom of Expression | freedom of information





The UK was only ranked third in the new Global Freedom of Expression Index due to the chilling effects of government policies, crackdowns on and threats against journalists in the legal system.

Countries including Israel, Chile, Jamaica and almost every other Western European country have all outperformed the UK on measures compiled by supporters of censorship.

The UK has a 2021 academic report based on modeling data from a variety of sources, including Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index and the Unescos Observatory of Killed Journalists. , listed only as partially open in all key indicators covering digital and media freedom.

Index CEO Ruth Anderson said she was surprised that Britain’s ranking was so low, despite the UK government’s stance on the right to protest or strike and a debate over journalist protection amendments when publishing state-related whistleblower accounts. said. security.

She said: You might think we would be with Australia, Ireland and other countries that actually have better protections for freedom of expression. But honestly I think we’ve taken our eyes off the ball. It’s shocking, especially in the current environment where people talk a lot about freedom of expression and use terms like wakefulness.

Index has campaigned on issues ranging from the CCP’s influence on the overseas arts sector, where artists and others have complained about censorship, to concerns about the potential curtailment of freedom of expression by the UK government’s online safety legislation. was

This and other issues point to the retreat of a country that has long considered itself a bastion of free expression, Anderson said. Even recently we have seen a focus on the reported use of Nadhim Zahawi. [chair of the Conservative party] Legal action to silence journalists trying to report on his tax problems. It is not the country we claim to live in.

Other factors that dropped the UK’s ranking include the presence of a Cabinet Office charged with obstructing the release of material requested by the UK, in the case of Julian Assange, whose extradition to the US was granted by the High Court in 2021 and which is still struggling (FOI), the weakening of FOI rights in Scotland, the treatment of journalists in Northern Ireland, from the murder of Lyra McKee to the police raid on a journalist’s home.

The ranking comes a month after Hertfordshire Police admitted to illegally arresting and violating human rights by a photographer covering climate protests on the M25, one of four journalists arrested while covering the Just Stop Oil protests.

The rankings were compiled this year with the help of modeling technology and machine learning experts from Liverpool John Moores University.

Each country was given four rankings. A ranking of the overall index and each individual’s freedom, including academic, digital, and media/speech freedom.

The index covers a year in which the Commission to Protect Journalists (CPJ) monitored the deaths of 45 journalists. In a report released on Tuesday, the CPJ said at least 67 journalists and media workers had been killed in 2022, nearly double the 2021 figure.

The countries with the highest ranking (open-ended) for the overall measure are clustered around Western Europe and Australasia. The United Kingdom and the United States were ranked as partially open, with countries including Moldova, Panama, Romania and South Africa.

The poorest countries ranked by lockdown are Bahrain, Belarus, Burma/Myanmar, China, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Laos, Nicaragua, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. .

Classified as a heavily restricted country, Russia has been described as one of the places where the regime is becoming increasingly adept at controlling access to online platforms and the content available.

Qatar, host of last year’s World Cup, also received a highly restricted overall ranking for freedom of expression. The poorest European Union countries were Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary, which were partly in the reduced tier 4.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: Online safety legislation is not a threat to free speech. It eliminates the need to remove legal content and imposes new mandates on tech platforms to protect journalism and protect people’s right to express themselves.

This would be a huge improvement in the status quo of social media companies making arbitrary and inconsistent decisions affecting people’s freedom of speech online.

Originally proposed by Theresa May, the bill went from focusing on harm, including online abuse and harassment, to a triple shield for freedom of expression in its latest version, which requires platforms to provide the right of appeal if a post is moderated. Changed. .

