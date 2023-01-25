HBO’s The Last of Us swaps spores for tendrils in its most gruesome change yet





This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us series as well as the game that inspired it. If you want to get a spoiler-free feel for the show, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review now!

Two episodes in, HBO’s The Last of Us revealed its first significant change from gaming, and it has to do with how the cordyceps infection can apparently spread. The spores are presumably too vague and non-threatening on screen. Instead, we get Tendrils, the threat of which certainly seems more gruesome and cinematic.

While still early in the season, The Last of Us Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin stayed pretty true to the original video game opener from 2013. All the changes we see on screen have to do with the reduction in the number of shootings and the expansion of the world outside of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), whether it is to further explore the perspective of Sarah (Nico Parker) on the day of the epidemic, or tracing the origins of cordyceps infection in Indonesia.

But the show makers have confirmed one major change with this week’s episode, which is that we won’t be seeing the spores as a major infectious threat to Joel. Instead, Clickers grow terrifying tendrils that simulate how mushrooms communicate with each other through a root-like network.

The Last of Us Episode 2: Comparing TV Shows and Games

There’s a practical reason for this change, which is that using spores in the show would mean stars like Pedro Pascal would be forced to wear a gas mask every other scene. While it works on The Mandalorian thanks to his cool helmet, much of the tension would be lost in The Last of Us.

Tendrils are also much more visually threatening.

It’s disturbing and violent. I think it’s very primitive in the way it invades your own body, showrunner Craig Mazin says in an interview with Variety about the decision to swap spores for tendrils, especially in the final scene where Tess receives what can only be described as the world’s worst goodbye. to kiss.

One of the infected takes on Tess in what is probably the biggest change from the game so far.

Because they were cruel to the characters we love so much, it was like she [Tess] knows she’s over, said The Last of Us game writer Neil Druckmann, who directed the episode. And then the lighter doesn’t work, and we take it to the brink of horror before finally giving it an exit.

The stray visuals of the cordyceps infection are unlike any we’ve seen in the zombie genre so far. The most popular vector so far has been Bite, which lets creators revel in the gore and violence of a zombie apocalypse. But tendrils? The idea that something is growing inside you and taking over you from the inside? It’s new and as a visual, it’s vile and disgusting, but certainly eye-catching.

Spinning imagery isn’t new to The Last of Us. Druckmann cites concept art from the game production (which was included in the official 2013 art book) that shows Clickers sprouting horrible roots of their body.

Strictly speaking, the original game’s spores weren’t much of a factor in terms of gameplay. While characters noted the presence of spores in certain areas and put on gas masks, there was no real mechanic tied to either, such as needing to change your gas mask filter. , or possibly damage the mask itself. Instead, the spore was more effective as imagery. The specks of dust drifting in the sun are a central visual element of The Last of Us game, and wade through the dark mist for the game’s most tense and beautiful moments.

It’s hard to say what’s actually scarier to encounter in real life. While a web of contagious tendrils sprouting from the bodies and mouths of horrifying zombie-like creatures is certainly a terrifying sight, what about the possibility of encountering something harder to see? but just as deadly?

Spores, as an infectious organism, are like a gas leak in your home. By the time you notice them, it may already be too late. I don’t check my house for mold (maybe I should), but I’ve definitely woken up at night to make sure my stove is off.

Ultimately, the spore versus tendril debate is a matter of preference. It’s obvious that the HBO team believes in the heart of The Last of Us story (or, as Mazin puts it, the greatest video game story ever told). Joel and Ellie’s dynamic is pulled straight from the games because that’s what worked best for them. Since this groundwork already exists, it translates seamlessly to television.

If we see any changes from the source material in this adaptation, it will likely look like the spores are being dropped, something that expands on the foundation established by The Last of Us video game, rather than altering its canon.

Matt TM Kim is IGN’s Senior Features Writer. You can reach him @lawoftd.

