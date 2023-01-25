The Last Of Us: The Science Behind The Real ‘Zombie’ Mushroom – And Is It A Real Threat? | Scientific and technical news





Could the next public health crisis be caused by a fungus?

The threat of such an emergency is posed at the start of the hit television series, The Last Of Us, which begins in the 1960s with a somber speech by an epidemiologist about the danger of fungi.

“If the world were to warm slightly, then there is reason to evolve,” warns visionary John Hannah, referring to their potential to infect and dominate a person’s mind.

“Candida, ergot, cordyceps, aspergillus: any of them might be able to infiltrate our brains and take over not millions of us, but billions.”

The show takes that idea and follows it, moving forward 40 years when a massive outbreak of cordyceps leads to a devastating pandemic that turns people into bloodthirsty abominations.

An extreme result with a lot of artistic license taken – but is it entirely without scientific basis?

Image: A massive cordyceps outbreak turns people into bloodthirsty abominations in the series. Photo: HBO/Warner Media/Liane Hentscher

Do fungi really threaten humans?

“There are many fungi infecting the brains of human beings all over the planet, often with devastating results,” says Professor Elaine Bignell, a world leader in the field of human fungal pathogen research.

“A number of fungal species are quite significant pathogens and kill hundreds of thousands of people every year – it’s just that the public isn’t well aware of them.”

Viewers of The Last Of Us may have noticed that a few of the dangers identified by its fictional epidemiologist were on a World Health Organization (WHO) list of fungi hazardous to health last year.

Among the fungi deemed most at risk was Aspergillus fumigatus, a common mold prevalent in the home environment and outdoors, which can cause “chronic and acute lung disease” and can be fatal.

Image: Aspergillus is a type of mold, common in homes

Candida species, which cause complaints such as thrush and rashes, are also one of the main causes of blood infection in intensive care patients.

Cryptococcosis neoformans – which infects the lungs and brain, causing pneumonia and meningitis in immunocompromised patients – was also on the list. It kills more than 100,000 people a year in sub-Saharan Africa.

“One thing killer fungi have in common is that they are able to grow at human body temperature, and that’s unusual for a fungus,” Professor Bignell told Sky News.

“Most of the fungi in the environment are adapted to growing in more temperate conditions, and this puts tremendous pressure on any microorganism to thwart an immune response in a human body and cope with the high temperature.”

Image: The main symptom of ringworm is a rash, which can spread. Photo: NHS

And cordyceps?

Cordyceps was not on the threat list – but it is absolutely real.

The parasitic fungus infects and takes over the minds of insects, just as it does humans in The Last Of Us.

“There are about 600 species,” says Dr. Mark Ramsdale, professor of molecular microbiology at the MRC Center for Medical Mycology.

“They’re primarily pathogenic insects. It’s their insect host that they manipulate and change their behavior. And so from that point of view, there’s a basis there.”

Image: A fly infected with a cordyceps fungus. Photo: Alejandro Santillana/University of Texas

Found in rainforests, the fungus enters an insect’s body via spores, which are released to allow a fungus to reproduce and defend itself.

The fungus then guides its host to wetter places to help it grow, before feeding on the remains and launching new spores from its corpse.

As far as humans are concerned, cordyceps is used in treatments and therapeutics, including Chinese herbal medicines.

“There is a long history of relationships between humans and this particular group,” Dr Ramsdale told Sky News.

“There is no evidence that they cause disease in humans. However, in terms of insect relationships, they do manipulate their hosts – and several fungi have developed this ability over time.”

Image: Cordyceps growing from a caterpillar. Photo: L Shyamal/Wikimedia Commons Image: Ophiocordyceps caloceroides infecting a tarantula. Photo: Ian Suzuki/Wikimedia Commons

Could the climate be a game-changer?

Another facet of the disturbing discourse of The Last Of Us shared by the landmark WHO report was the influence of climate change on the nature of fungi and our relationship with them.

Professor Bignell says the impact of global warming will be “profound” for all microbes on our planet.

There are some 150,000 species of fungi identified worldwide, far below the estimated millions in existence, and few have what it takes to cope with the 37°C temperature and other stresses imposed by the human body.

But some do, and others might – either those who remain to be discovered, or those who adapt to survive on a warming planet.

“It changes the selection pressures that are put on these huge and diverse life forms,” ​​says Dr Ramsdale.

“Perhaps some could potentially make this transition from one lifestyle to another and become pathogenic in a context that we hadn’t thought of before.”

So the show’s pandemic may be far from factual, but it’s not completely without merit.

“What is really the furthest from the current status quo is the scale and rate of infections occurring in The Last Of Us,” says Professor Bignell.

“Some fungi can be transmitted from person to person – and in the environment we are exposed to them all the time – but it would take a very large variant to be able to cause the kind of species extinction event. let them dramatize.

Image: Humans are turned into zombie-like monsters in the series. Photo: HBO/Warner Media/Liane Hentscher

So… no reason to be alarmed?

You can rest easy knowing there won’t be a fungus turning you into a zombie in your cereal tomorrow morning.

But COVID, say the researchers, is proof that we cannot rest on our laurels when it comes to public health threats and the potentially sudden nature of their arrival.

And based on the response to The Last Of Us opening episode, people were quick to see the parallels.

Since fungal infection in humans is a relatively modern phenomenon, with few examples until the 1980s, and the absence of antifungal vaccine research programs, there is certainly work to be done.

“We need to be in a state of preparedness,” says Professor Bignell.

“We need to have a very good understanding of how different fungi can cause human disease, how our immune system deals with these microbes, and a good medicine cabinet with antifungal agents that we know are effective.”

In the meantime, if you see someone looking like they’re covered in mushrooms and feasting on a family member, best to stay away.

