US-developed version of Special Forces Q course to train Ukrainians





Shortly after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2014, US and NATO troops began training Ukrainians. As part of this, US trainers have set up a version of the US Army Special Forces “Q Course” for Ukraine. The “Q course” assesses Green Beret candidates and teaches them the basics of their trade. Loading Something is loading.

In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and large swathes of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, sparking a long-running conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed fighters in the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Eight years later, this low-intensity conflict turned into a full-scale war, after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops to Ukraine in late February 2022 to overthrow the government and install a new one under the influence from Moscow.

Over the next eight years, the United States and its NATO allies helped prepare Ukraine to fight this invasion, providing security assistance, intelligence, and military training. .

In September, leaders of US Special Operations Command Europe described how the Ukrainian military adapted and evolved after the initial Russian invasion and how US special operators borrowed a unique part of beret training U.S. Army Green to prepare their Ukrainian counterparts to fight Russia.

Ukraine ‘Q’ course candidates during U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall in North Carolina in March 2020. US Army/K. Kassens

After the 2014 invasion of Russia, the U.S. military established the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which brought in conventional and special operations troops from across NATO to train the Ukrainian military in methods modern combat.

This formation created a corps of professional troops with which Ukraine is now pushing back the Russians. Although there was staff-level training on how to fight large-scale conventional conflict, most of the training was for tactical-level operations, including proficiency with small arms, marksmanship , close combat and patrols.

“I think one of the key programs we created was a Q course, a force generation model for Ukraine [special-operations forces] kind of like the U.S. Army Special Forces and their Q course,” Navy Command Senior Chief Peter Musselman, the senior enlisted chief at Special Operations Command Europe, said at a New America event in september.

US Army officers train Ukrainian troops during a combat exercise at a base in Yavoriv, ​​Ukraine, in October 2017. Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images

The “Q Course,” officially called the U.S. Army Special Forces Qualification Course, assesses and teaches Green Beret candidates the basics of their profession. Special Operations Command Europe, together with the US Army’s 10th Special Forces Group, which is responsible for Europe, developed the course for its Ukrainian troops.

“The Q course puts a unique pressure on teams and individuals. Along with the world-class training, it really helps identify and select the best of the best,” John Black, a retired beret warrant officer, told Insider. army green.

Lasting 56 to 95 weeks, depending on the Green Beret’s military occupational specialty, the Q course includes unconventional warfare, small unit tactics, and survival, evasion, resistance, and combat training. the escape. It culminates with Robin Sage, a large-scale realistic exercise that puts all skills into action.

The Q course elements that the Ukrainians have incorporated into their selection and evaluation process allow instructors to choose the best troops. For students taking the training, the course provides them with the opportunity to perform at their best under stress and pressure, Black said.

A special forces candidate jumps a water obstacle during Robin Sage in central North Carolina in July 2019. US Army/K. Kassens

“Being able to observe the individuals taking the course up close and then identify and select the best from that group is amazing. That’s why the Ukrainian [special-operations force] is as strong as them and able to handle their current conflict,” Black added.

The relationships that American troops formed with their Ukrainian counterparts during this period now make it much easier to advise and assist Ukrainians on the ground.

US Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Edwards, commander of Special Operations Command Europe, said the Ukrainians had been “very successful” in the fight against the Russians and that their success was “really a testament to the quality of training” provided by NATO Special Operators. .

Train and remotely assist Ukrainian troops during a training session at their base in Slaviansk in September 2014. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian special operators put their training to good use by ambushing Russian armored columns, carrying out long-range reconnaissance and generally reinforcing Ukrainian conventional forces on the front line. But the war has affected the level of interaction U.S. and Ukrainian operators have been able to have since 2014.

Musselman, a Navy SEAL, said US special operators have had to advise their Ukrainian counterparts from a distance since Russia launched its new attack.

“Where before we could interact with our Ukrainian partners on a daily basis, now we find ourselves having to communicate through remote devices, phones, computers,” Musselman said. “So that adds another level of complexity.”

Edwards acknowledged that some NATO armies still have special operators in Ukraine, albeit in a strictly advisory role, and that US special operators “rely heavily on them” to understand the situation on the ground.

The US Special Operations Command has no formal presence in Ukraine and has adopted a “remote advice and assistance” role there, but it is safe to assume that US special operators have some sort of footprint in the country, likely through US intelligence agencies to help the Ukrainians with their training and logistical challenges.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a veteran of the Hellenic Army (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ) and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University. He is preparing a master’s degree in strategy and cybersecurity at the Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies.

