UK border guards strike: Travelers warned of disruption expected as strike confirmed on 1 February.





Travelers entering the UK on 1 February may face long lines as border guards go on strike.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS), including border guards, previously struck during the Christmas and New Year period.

Now they’re set to take part in what the PCS said will be “the biggest public office strike in years.” Industrial action is scheduled to begin on February 1st and last until February 2nd at 7:00 am.

The government has advised travelers planning to enter the UK on these dates to check the latest travel guidelines and be prepared for longer-than-usual queues. Anyone who can use eGates is encouraged to do so.

UK Home Office and Border Protection said in a statement: “If you are traveling to the UK through any point of entry, be prepared for any confusion and check before you travel”.

Where in the UK could be the biggest impact?

Border guards’ initial attacks primarily targeted British airports, but February 1’s attacks will include ports as well.

International arrivals at all airports and ports in the UK, including Dover, will be affected. British border controls in Calais, Dunkirk and Coquelles in northern France are also likely to be affected.

Last summer vacationers faced hours of delays at the Port of Dover due to staff shortages and slow border checks amid new Brexit controls.

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, UK travelers will face stricter border checks when traveling across the continent. At Dover, French staff perform on the British side of the channel.

How did the Border Force strike affect your Christmas travel?

Passport checks in Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham were affected during the Christmas Border Force strike. Border Force workers at New Haven Harbor in East Sussex were also included in the strike.

In response, the government conscripted more than 800 soldiers and civil servants to the staff gate.

Heathrow faced the challenge of recruiting and training up to 25,000 security-cleared employees prior to the festival. Passengers not eligible for eGates have longer wait times at border control.

Manchester Airport is recruiting 200 new security staff, but won’t start work until April 2023.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 10,000 flights carrying up to 2 million passengers arrived at the affected airports during the strike.

How can governments reduce chaos?

“Soldiers, civil servants and volunteers across the government are being trained to assist border guards at airports and ports across the UK in the event of potential strike action,” the government said in a statement.

“The Border Force is prepared to deploy resources to meet critical needs and support the flow of travelers and goods across the border. But those entering the UK must be prepared for potential disruptions.”

However, military leaders said during previous strikes that they should not be thought of as “extra capacity” for striking workers.

“We’re busy and we’re doing a lot for our country,” Defense Chief of Staff Tony Radakin told the Sunday Telegraph. “We need to focus on our key roles.”

Are you at risk of getting your passport checked?

Steve Dann argued that the safety and security of the border would be “non-negotiable” during the strike.

However, the union warned that soldiers are not adequately qualified to do these jobs. PCS said the Border Force members are “experts in their field and cannot be replaced by humans after just a few days of training.”

Why are border guards on strike?

The strike is part of a massive concerted action by thousands of government officials.

Members are demanding a 10% pay rise, citing an astonishing 10.6% inflation.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike would cause “significant disruption” but added that the cost of living crisis left workers “desperate” to go on strike.

He said, “Union members use the food bank, but we cannot turn on the heating immediately, so we have no choice but to take action.”

“The government can stop the strike tomorrow by putting money on the table.”

