The United States is about to approve the sending of Abrams tanks to Ukraine





WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) – The United States, in a U-turn, is about to start a process that would eventually send dozens of M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Such a move by the United States would come just days after Washington opposed sending the Abrams, despite demands from Kyiv and public pressure from Berlin as it faced calls to send battle tanks. German-made leopard.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an announcement could come as early as Wednesday. A third source familiar with the matter said the US commitment could total around 30 Abrams tanks to be delivered over the next few months.

The two officials said the Abrams would likely be purchased through a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows President Joe Biden’s administration to obtain weapons from industry rather than weapons. existing US arms stocks.

One of the officials said it’s possible the Biden administration could use the USAI process to buy the Abrams from allies who own them, refurbish them, and then ship them to Ukraine.

The process can take months or even years.

The United States and its allies failed in talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to supply its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key request from Kyiv as it tries to reinvigorate its struggle against Russian forces.

Ukraine says heavily armored Western main battle tanks would give its troops more mobility and protection ahead of a new Russian offensive that Kyiv expects in the near future. They could also help Ukraine regain some of the territory that fell to Russia.

US officials had said the Abrams was difficult to maintain, difficult to train Ukrainians to operate, and ran on kerosene, making it a poor choice for this phase of the war.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon declined to say whether Washington would provide tanks to Ukraine, but reiterated the challenges posed by Abrams.

“The M1 (Abrams) is a complex weapon system that is difficult to maintain…it was true yesterday, it is true today and it will be true in the future,” he told reporters. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

“We continue to have discussions with the Ukrainians and our allies and partners on Ukraine’s medium and long-term defense needs,” Ryder said.

While backtracking, Berlin had declared that it would send Leopard tanks to Ukraine only if the United States agreed to send its own tanks.

“The only reason the United States would send M1 tanks to Ukraine is to give Germany the political cover it needs to unlock the Leopard tanks,” said Mark Cancian, defense expert at the Center for Studies. strategic and international.

The revelation of the softening of the American position came on the same day that sources said that Germany would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help fight against the Russian invasion and allow other countries like Poland to do the same.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party had held back, wary of moves that could lead to further escalation in Moscow.

A source familiar with the matter said the upcoming US decision was part of conversations with the Germans about their reluctance to provide tanks and demonstrating that the US commitment was significant.

“The United States was ready to make a meaningful commitment to help them do theirs,” the source said. “Tanks are an important capability and if it required American leadership, that’s what we were prepared to do.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali. Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Idrees Ali

Thomson Reuters

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

Phil Stewart

Thomson Reuters

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan. An award-winning national security journalist based in Washington, Phil has appeared on NPR, PBS NewsHour, Fox News and other programs and hosted national security events including the Reagan National Defense Forum and the German Marshall Fund. He is the recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the Joe Galloway Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-may-drop-opposition-sending-abrams-tanks-ukraine-officials-2023-01-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

