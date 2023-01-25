US joins Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine as Biden hails united efforts | Ukraine





Joe Biden has approved sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a significant escalation in US efforts to counter Russian aggression as international reluctance to send tanks to the frontline fades.

The reversal of the previous US position came after Germany confirmed that it would make 14 of its Leopard 2A6 tanks available to Ukraine’s war effort and give partner nations permission to re-export other battle tanks to help Kyiv.

By agreeing to send the Abrams, the United States was able to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request for an American commitment but without having to send the tanks immediately.

Putin expected Europe and the United States to weaken our resolve, Biden said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He expected our support for Ukraine to crumble over time. He was wrong. He was wrong. He was wrong all along and he continues to be wrong.

Moment Zelenskiy learns Germany approved sending tanks to Ukraine in video interview

Biden added: We remain united and determined as always in our belief and our cause. These tanks are further proof of our enduring and unwavering commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the competence of the Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded Biden for the powerful decision to provide Abrams, saying on Twitter that the free world is united like never before.

Earlier, the president spoke by phone with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain. Biden said: Germany really stepped up. Chancellors have been a strong and loud voice for unity.

In public statements, Washington and Berlin had denied any connection between their respective tank decisions, though media outlets said German officials had made it clear privately that the Leopards were contingent on the United States making a commitment. similar.

Berlin’s hesitant position on the issue of battle tanks had caused concern among its Western allies and perplexity in Germany in recent days. Critics of Scholz’s own governing coalition accused his chancellery of being crippled by internal party strife.

Scholz confirmed that the country will initially provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks along with ammunition and logistical and maintenance support. He said in a statement: This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our abilities. We act in a closely coordinated way at the international level.

Germany will also approve other European countries supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks from their own stock. Poland has requested permission to send some of its Leopards to Ukraine.

Norway also announced that it would send Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of Western aid. Defense Minister Bjrn Arild Gram said in an interview with Norwegian public television NRK: Norway and the government support the donation of battle tanks to Ukraine. Norway will be there. He did not specify how many would be sent.

Biden with Tony Blinken and Lloyd Austin at the White House on Wednesday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA

Russia has denounced the American and German initiatives as a rather disastrous plan. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said: The bottom line is that this is a quite obvious overstatement of the potential [this] would add to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is yet another mistake, quite profound.

But the announcements are a significant boost for Ukraine, which has been begging its Western allies for months to send in battle tanks as it seeks to reclaim territory and prepares for a possible new Russian offensive in the spring. .

Much of the US aid sent to the 11-month-long war so far has been through a separate program tapping into Pentagon stockpiles to get weapons to Ukraine more quickly. But even under this program, it would take months to get tanks to Ukraine and for Ukrainian forces to train there.

Ukraine says heavily armored Western main battle tanks would give its troops more mobility and protection ahead of a Russian offensive that Kyiv expects in the near future. They could also help Ukraine regain some of the territory that fell to Russia.

But so far, the United States has resisted supplying Ukraine with its own M1 Abrams tanks, citing significant and complex maintenance and logistical issues with the high-tech vehicles.

US officials had said the Abrams was difficult to maintain, difficult to train Ukrainians to operate, and ran on kerosene, making it a poor choice for this phase of the war.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday: The M1 is a complex weapons system that is difficult to maintain, it was true yesterday, it is true today and this will be true in the future.

Washington had argued that it would be more productive to send in German Leopards since many allies already have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the tougher Abrams.

Biden, flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, said Austin recommended the step. Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world.

They are also extremely complex to operate and maintain, so they were also giving Ukraine the necessary parts and equipment to effectively maintain these tanks on the battlefield and properly start training Ukrainian troops on these sustainment issues. power, logistics and maintenance as soon as possible.

But the president acknowledged that delivering the tanks to the field will take time. In a conference call with reporters, a senior administration official said such training would take place outside Ukraine.

Biden also sought to allay concerns that the supply of tanks could cause further tension with Moscow, saying it was to help Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat against Russia.

Domestically, Bidens’ decision offers a new test of bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine’s unlimited engagement. It was welcomed by Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Minority Leader, who said: Modern main battle tanks will provide highly maneuverable armored firepower that will help Ukraine liberate its territory and keep the pressure on. on the Russian aggressors, but time is running out.

