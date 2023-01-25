Countdown, the United States sends 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine





WASHINGTON US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday he would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, backtracking after Germany paved the way for Europe to send dozens of main battle tanks.

The moves, hailed by Western officials as a potential turning point in Ukraine’s war to repel Russian invasion, are aimed at bolstering kyiv’s defenses against a Russian attack expected this spring and giving it the tools to break through battle lines. Russians and take back the territory.

Biden announced the decision in a speech accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who Biden said recommended the decision, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Biden praised Germany’s move and other countries’ recent armored vehicle commitments to Ukraine’s allies.

Today I am announcing that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Biden said. It will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives. Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world.

They are also extremely complex to operate and maintain. The same goes for providing Ukraine with the parts and equipment needed to effectively support these tanks on the battlefield, he added.

The $400 million package includes 120mm rounds and other ammunition; eight tactical vehicles that can tow the 70-ton Abrams; vehicles and support equipment; and training, maintenance and sustainment funding.

US officials said ahead of the announcement that the Abrams tanks, which are enough to equip a Ukrainian tank battalion, will arrive at the end of a month-long procurement process.

Pentagon officials had balked at sending the Abrams, fearing it would be too difficult for Ukraine to operate and maintain, and the reversal comes as Berlin dropped its opposition to sending Leopard tanks.

Asked by reporters whether Berlin had coerced the United States into changing its decision, Biden denied it was a reversal.

Germany did not force me to change my mind. We wanted to make sure we were all together, Biden said. That’s what we were going to do all along, and that’s what we were doing right now.

US officials presented the new package as part of ongoing developments in military aid to Ukraine and the outcome of recent high-level diplomacy.

US officials told reporters it would take months rather than weeks before the United States could deliver the sophisticated but powerful tanks. The Pentagon has complex issues to resolve related to supplying the Abrams, including delivering the jet fuel it runs on as well as other equipment Ukraine will need to operate and maintain the Abrams, a senior official said. American official.

We will have to put in place a very thorough training program to be able to maintain and support these tanks, which require a lot of assistance, the official said, adding that the training will include how to operate them and integrate them into the maneuver. operations.

The German government plans to send a company of Leopard 2 A6s, which includes 14, while the plan is for the allies to send nearly 90 or enough for two battalions.

The deal ends weeks of diplomacy involving Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British officials as well as Pentagon leaders and their counterparts.

Austin led efforts to obtain Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles in an effort to improve the ability of Ukrainian forces to conduct complex maneuver operations during intensified spring fighting.

In this sense, Western authorities have intensified their support in recent weeks to provide a new range of armored vehicles to Ukraine, including the British Challenger 2 tank.

Joe Gould is the Pentagon's senior reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, politics and the defense industry.

