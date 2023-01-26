UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollouts.





The UK government’s Ministry of Economy and Finance’s Treasury Department is recruiting a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) head to lead the development of the digital pound. The work has been described as important, complex and cross-cutting and will require broad participation beyond the UK Treasury.

According to a LinkedIn post, the Treasury and the Bank of England are working together to investigate the digital pound case through the CBDC Task Force. The role of the CBDC head could bring the UK government closer to its goal of launching a CBDC.

HM Treasury’s job posting for CBDC Head. Source: LinkedIn

Danny Scott, CEO of UK-based Bitcoin (BTC) company CoinCorner, told Cointelegraph that CBDCs may miss the real-world uses and purposes we often see.

For those who have been in the industry for a cycle or two, we have seen hype about altcoins, blockchains, distributed ledgers, ICOs, DeFi, and NFTs come and go. You see big companies stepping up and jumping on the latest hype to not seem to be left behind. For the most part, this falls into R&D and exploration, which makes perfect sense.

Scott, who has been working and building in the Bitcoin space for over a decade, explained that sometimes the public can misinterpret R&D projects in the crypto space and confuse them with useful real-world solutions.

CBDC [digital pound] It doesn’t stray far from this. Many countries around the world are exploring this and trying to fully understand the benefits to the current system, and this will happen.

Indeed, the move towards the digital pound coincides with the trend of central banks around the world to explore the potential of CBDCs. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) is actively studying the future of the digital euro, and several countries, including Sweden and Denmark, are also exploring their own digital currencies.

CBDCs claim to offer multiple benefits, including increased financial inclusion, lower costs for businesses and consumers, and improved security and efficiency of payment systems.

However, when El Salvador introduced bitcoin as a legal tender, it kept 70% of its unbanked population in banks, and countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya can now receive money on mobile phones or bitcoin exchange accounts around the world. there is.

Pay for coffee in El Salvador using Bitcoin. Source: Cointelegraph

There are also potential risks in introducing new digital currencies. James Dewar, partner at British Bitcoin merchant solution Bridge2Bitcoin and director of Laser Eyes Cards, told Cointelegraph that the very introduction of a CBDC would present challenges and risks different from those of Bitcoin. Don’t abuse the money supply.

This risk applies at the macro level, as it does today, but I am more concerned with CBDCs about the ability of governments or their institutions to monitor and censor private spending. This is a huge risk to freedom and property rights within our society.

He raises the question: We can trust our government, but can we, as citizens, trust this authority with all future governments, regardless of color? Tony Yates, a former adviser to the Bank of England, has been vocal against CBDCs. Sympathizing with Dewars’ thoughts, he questioned the motives behind the CBDC’s global rollout, calling it suspicious.

Dewar goes on to say that it makes sense for the government to properly explore the idea. Overall, we are concerned that political pressure may be applied to the process of ignoring or largely downplaying the risks to society of CBDCs.

The digital aspect of money is also questioned. The UK is increasingly becoming a digital cash-based society. Less than 15% of payments are made in physical cash, according to the Bank of England, and nearly a third of the UK population will reach 23 million people in 2021 who will use no cash at all. .

Cointelegraph journalist Joe Hall pits Bitcoin against contactless payments in Gibraltar. Source: Cointelegraph

Scott asks the Treasury. Don’t we already have a digital pound?

From an end-consumer perspective, pounds today are mostly digital regardless of the mechanism used. So, once you’re done with the exploration phase, we want to see a list of benefits and new features that CBDCs will bring to the public.

In the meantime, Scott will continue to focus on Bitcoin and create a global interoperable system that everyone can participate in.

RELATED: Amid crypto winter, central banks are rethinking in-house digital currencies.

Dewar said there could be hope for Bitcoin and the UK government. According to the role description, the emergence of private sector funds like Bitcoin presents exciting opportunities for UK businesses and consumers, something Bridge2Bitcoin would very much agree with. The Bank of England CBDC is by design available to British citizens, but no official timeline has been set.

