US and Germany send high-end tanks to Ukraine





Washington

Russian forces looking to launch a spring offensive in Ukraine will face more Ukrainian armor and firepower, following a US-German deal to boost kyiv’s capabilities with some of the deadliest and most coveted tanks in the world.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it would procure and send to Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks, described by US officials as the best in the world, enough for Kyiv to deploy a full Ukrainian tank battalion.

Key Facts About the US M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank

Washington’s decision, taken in recent days, follows weeks of talks with key allies, including Germany, and paved the way for Berlin’s announcement on Wednesday to supply Ukraine with 14 of its Leopard tanks. 2 and pave the way for other allies. also send the German-made tanks.

As spring approaches, Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and are preparing for new counter-offensives to liberate their land, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, announcing the decision to send the American tanks in Ukraine 11 months and a day after the first Russian troops. moved to Ukraine.

They [Ukraine] must be able to counter Russia’s evolving battlefield tactics and strategy in the very short term, Biden added during his White House address. And they need an enduring capability to deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long term.

Germany sends tanks

Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks will come directly from German stocks and will include ammunition and logistical support. German officials also said tank training for Ukrainian troops would soon begin in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision to send the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was the result of further intense consultations with our international allies and partners.

Our goal is to quickly field two tank battalions with our allies, Scholz said. Germany will always be at the forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the German decision via Twitter, saying he was sincerely grateful and that the supply of the Leopard 2 tanks would bolster kyiv’s efforts to defend against Russian advances.

Following the German announcement, Poland and Finland said they would also supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The Netherlands and Spain said they were also open to the possibility.

How quickly Ukraine will be able to incorporate Leopard 2 tanks into its arsenal and bring them to the battlefield remains to be seen. But Ukrainian officials see the German tanks as part of a double, to be followed in the coming months by the deployment of a Ukrainian battalion of American-made M1 Abrams tanks.

Fact sheet on the German-made battle tank, the Leopard 2A4.

Ukrainian officials: more help needed

Even so, some Ukrainian officials say Wednesday’s announcements, while very cool, aren’t enough.

In an interview with VOA, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said that Kyiv needed a total of around 250-350 tanks from American and European partners.

He also said long-range missiles will be needed to support Ukraine’s growing armored vehicle capabilities.

Long-range missiles are a pragmatic solution to protect Ukrainian personnel, protect armored vehicles and radically destroy the firepower of the Russian army,” Podolyak told VOA.

For now, US officials warn that the arrival of the M1 Abrams will take months, although training for Ukrainian troops on how to operate them and additional training for tank maintenance crews will soon begin outside of Ukraine.

We will have the capacity to put in place a very careful training program but also a very careful program to be able to maintain and sustain these tanks, which still require a lot, a lot of assistance, a senior ISIS official told reporters. American administration. during a briefing Wednesday on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Also, in addition to the 31 M1 Abrams tanks, the senior administration official said the United States would provide Ukraine with eight M88 Hercules recovery vehicles needed to help maintain 120mm tanks and other munitions. , as well as additional support vehicles and equipment.

In total, the package is worth about $400 million, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

U.S. flip-flop

The US decision to supply Ukraine with the M1 Abrams tanks is something of a flip-flop for some US officials, many of whom had rejected the idea of ​​sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine. They warned that although Abrams tanks are very capable, they are difficult to maintain and require more fuel than Kyiv can spare.

We shouldn’t provide Ukrainians with systems they can’t fix, they can’t maintain and they can’t afford in the long run, because it’s not useful, the deputy said. Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl to reporters last week.

But the Biden administration on Wednesday played down those concerns, saying the change in mentality is based on events on the ground.

One of the things we’ve tried to do is [to] do our best to evolve the capabilities we provide Ukraine with the war itself,” a second senior administration official told reporters.

We’ve been talking about tanks internally, and we’ve certainly been talking about tanks externally with allies and partners for some time, given what we expect to be the kind of fights that will be happening in the weeks and months to come, the manager said. . We expect Mr. Putin [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and the Russian army will try to attack here in the coming weeks and months as the weather improves.

Russia: tanks will be “destroyed”

News of the German and US decision to send high-end battle tanks to Ukraine was met with a fresh round of warnings from Russian officials that the decisions would only serve to escalate the conflict.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s envoy to the United States, described the impending US decision as another blatant provocation against Russia in remarks posted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

It is obvious that Washington is deliberately trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us, Antonov said, while swearing that American tanks will undoubtedly be destroyed like all other samples of NATO military equipment.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the news as a failed plan during a telephone press briefing on Wednesday. Peskov said the US and German tank deployments are an overstatement of their potential to help the Ukrainian military, and he predicted the machines will burn like any other.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the German move was further evidence that the West was engaging in a pre-planned war against Moscow.

Consultations in progress

Despite Russian rhetoric, Western officials said on Wednesday talks were continuing on other ways to support Ukraine.

The White House said President Biden spoke on Wednesday with German Chancellor Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giegia Meloni.

Senior US officials said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was also consulting with key allies in meetings that began Tuesday evening.

Sunak, who pledged 14 of his country’s Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, welcomed the news from the United States and Germany in a post on his official Twitter account earlier on Wednesday, calling it a good move by allies and friends of NATO that will bolster Ukraine’s defensive firepower. .

Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure that Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace, Sunak wrote.

Ukrainian officials have said Western main battle tanks, such as the Leopard and Abrams, will allow their forces to maneuver more effectively, with increased firepower and protection, as they seek to repel occupying Russian forces. their country.

VOA State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching, VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara, and White House Correspondents Anita Powell and Misha Komadovsky , contributed to this report.

Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/reports-us-to-formally-announce-commitment-to-send-advanced-tanks-to-ukraine/6933001.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos